MIPCOM: Twitter's Kay Madati Touts 'Love Island's' Social Media Success

Madati brought out ITV exec Bhav Chandrani who said social engagement boosted brand partnerships and helped lead to a double dose of the series next year.

Love Island was the biggest British show of the year, and Twitter's Kay Madati talked up how the social media app helped drive viewer engagement with the romance reality show.

Madati, global vice president and head of content partnerships at Twitter, was joined by Bhav Chandrani, the head of partnerships for the U.K.'s ITV, who talked up the network's juggernaut of a dating show. Chandrani said that advertisers are drawn to the partner with the show because Twitter allows the an unprecedented amount of information on users feelings and emotions about a show and drives further brand engagement.

“Brands have been desperate to be involved in the show, to an unprecedented level,” he said. Nine commercial partnerships have been the result. “We can see how people think and feel and we use it to shape our comms.”

“We talked about driving audiences to the linear broadcast, so we created 'first look' which is an extended teaser for that evening's episode that's a minute to 90 seconds long and that has seen incredible numbers that is driving directly to the live show that evening.

The Twitter chatter helped propel the show to record ratings and as a result the network will produce two series of the show in 2020.

Madati emphasized that Twitter's goal “is not moving eyeballs from one place to the next, it's to make the experience around the content.” He also trotted a case study of the company's biggest successes over the last year, including the final season of Game of Thrones.

It partnered with HBO to create Twitter-only content and worked with The Ringer to create an after-the-episode talk show, which saw over 100 million people tweeting after each episode.

With unique content, broadcasters can “extend their audience reach to the multi-platform world and make money doing it,” he said. “Being able to package these content experiences and go out to advertisers who are excited to be able to follow the conversation is an opportunity.”

Added Chandrani: “Viewer behavior is changing and people are interacting with content in different ways. We have to be responsive to that. We have no choice in order to survive.”