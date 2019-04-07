MIPTV: BBC's 'Great British Bake Off' Format Sells to Kenya

Kenyan production company Showstopper Media will adapt the hit cookery competition show for the East African market.

The soft and fluffy world of the hit cookery competition show The Great British Bake Off is coming to East Africa.

Kenyan production company Showstopper Media has signed a deal with BBC Studios for local format rights to Bake Off, marking the BBC's first format deal in East Africa.

The deal was announced at the Mip-TV market, which runs through Thursday in Cannes.

Showstopper, co-owned by Daniel Prior and Kiran Jethwa, has successfully adapted such hit reality formats as Food Unwrapped and Dragon's Den for the East African market.

The Kenyan version of Bake Off will be sponsored by the local food company Unga Group, whose operations include various baking and animal nutrition products as well as wheat and maize milling. A local broadcast partner is expected to be announced shortly.

Showstopper plans to bring the show to air by the end of this year.

Created by Love Productions, Bake Off is now licensed to 32 countries worldwide.