MIPTV: Beta Film, O3 Productions Team for European-Arab Co-Productions

German production and sales outfit Beta Film (Babylon Berlin) and O3 Productions, the production arm of Middle Eastern broadcaster MBC, have announced a groundbreaking deal to develop and produce scripted series that bridge the Arab and European worlds.

O3 Productions will develop projects out of the mid-eastern region, which Beta will co-produce and sell internationally. The current slate includes a crime series set between Iraq and Scandinavia; a thriller set in the organized crime world linking Germany and Lebanon; a Cairo-set drama tracing decades of international espionage between the great Cold War powers; and a series set in post-World War II Italy that looks at the rise of the global narcotics trade between the Middle East, Europe and America.

The agreement, announced at Mip TV Wednesday, marks the first major partnership between O3 and a European company.

“We are proud to be pioneering a unique collaboration which will combine creative talent from the Arab and European regions and bring fresh, original programming to the global market,” said Fadi Ismail, group director of O3 Productions. “We believe we can bring audiences around the world compelling new stories from a region that has all too often been misrepresented.”

