MIPTV Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears

Organizer Reed Midem confirmed that the 2020 edition, scheduled for March 30-April 2, has been canceled. The TV festival CanneSeries will take place in October, alongside MIPCOM.

International television market MIPTV has been canceled due to ongoing health fears concerning the coronavirus.

MIPTV organizer Reed Midem confirmed that the 2020 edition, scheduled for March 30-April 2, will not take place.

“In the current context, many of our clients have expressed concerns about traveling at this time. Rescheduling MIPTV in the coming months is not feasible so the most appropriate course of action is to cancel MIPTV for 2020,” said Paul Zilk, Reed Midem's chief executive.

MIPDoc and MIPFormats, adjacent markets focused on nonfictional and formatted TV programming, which were set to run March 28-29, have also been canceled. CanneSeries, a television festival that was originally scheduled to run parallel to MipTV has been moved to Oct.9-14 to run alongside the Fall international TV market MIPCOM, which is also held in Cannes.

"Given the rapidly evolving situation, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the festival. It is our responsibility to protect the health of guests, professionals and the public." said Fleur Pellerin, President of CanneSeries.

Reed Midem said the next edition of MIPTV will take place April 12-15, 2021 in Cannes, with MIPDoc and MIPFormats scheduled for April 10-11. The fourth edition of CanneSeries will be held in April 2021 during MIPTV.

MIPTV's cancellation comes as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout Europe. In France there has been a rising number of confirmed cases of the virus and related deaths. The first known case of coronavirus in Cannes came Feb. 28 when a woman in the city tested positive for the respiratory illness. Initially, however, Reed Midem said it would go ahead as planned with MIPTV.

Only when cases began to skyrocket, and French officials issued travel restrictions, did the organizers change their tune. The risk to thousands of television executives coming from around the world to gather in the close confines of the MIP Palais was considered too great.

On Feb. 29, the French government ordered a nationwide ban on gatherings of 5,000 people or more, putting the TV event at risk.

This danger this year would have been even greater as the entire market, including screenings, events and company booths, was to be contained within the Palais, making for a more confined, and potentially infectious, atmosphere.