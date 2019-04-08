MIPTV: 'Midsomer Murders' Writer Boards Cannes-Set Crime Drama

The city's mayor David Lisnard is backing the English-language crime series set on the Croisette.

Cannes is set to star in its own series, with Midsomer Murders and Waterloo Road writer Chris Murray on board to develop an English-language crime drama set in the South of France city.

Titled Cannes Confidential, the city's mayor David Lisnard and Midnight Sun producer Patrick Nebout, head of Sweden's Dramacorp, signed a development agreement at a splashy city hall ceremony during CanneSeries, the TV festival Lisnard has backed. The series will shoot in the city in 2020.

Lisnard envisions the city as a character in the 10-part crime series, which will blend the genres of comedy, romance and crime as an antidote to the proliferation of dark thrillers on the market now. The story surrounds a young cop and a Canadian crook teaming up to solve weekly crimes, while also serving as a backdrop for a story of righting family wrongs.

The production deal will see the city's trademarked name used in the title, as Lisnard views it as promoting the Cannes brand, and in exchange the production will shoot without fees for its 40-day duration. The city will also assist in locations and organizing castings.

Lisnard has worked to transform the city into a national production hub, and sees the series as the latest building block in a fledgling audiovisual empire. Under Lisnard, the city is backing the 12-screen multiplex Cineum, which is set to be the cornerstone of a future creative hub, as well as investing $36 million in a new university focused on production set in the west of the city.