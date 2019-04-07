MIPTV: Germany's Beta Film, Spain's Moviestar+ Sign Multiyear Production Deal

Under the pact, Beta and Moviestar+ will co-produce multiple drama series, which Beta will sell worldwide.

Munich-based Beta Film has signed a multiyear production deal with Spain's Movistar+, the two companies announced at the MIPTV conference in Cannes.

The deal will see Moviestar+ and Beta co-produce a series of productions that Beta will sell worldwide. Beta and Moviestar+, a subsidiary of telco giant Telefonica, have previously cooperated on numerous Spanish-language series, including The Pier and La Zona.

The Pier, a romantic thriller co-written by Money Heist creator Alex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, has sold to some 70 territories, most recently including Italy's RAI, ORF in Austria and Australian network SBS.

La Zona has closed deals with the likes of ZDFneo in Germany, Amazon Prime in Italy, Canal Plus in France and VRT in Belgium. The series sold to Starz in the U.S.

Upcoming Moveistar+ series, which Beta will be selling worldwide at this year's MipTV include Leticia Dolera’s "women's midlife lib" drama Perfect Life, the Barcelona-set romantic spy drama What the Future Holds and the farcical comedy Spanish Shame