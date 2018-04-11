MIPTV: Germany's 'Red Bracelets' Wins Best Series at International Kids Emmys

Children's programming from France, Canada, the U.K. and Norway share the honors at this year's ceremony, held in Cannes Tuesday night.

German series Red Bracelets, a teen drama about chronically ill kids set in a children's hospital ward, has won the top prize for best series at this year's International Kids Emmys.

The show is a local adaption by Germany's Bantry Bay Productions of the hit Catalan series Polseres Vermelles for commercial network Vox. A ratings and critical success at home, the German version has spawned a cinema prequel, currently in production, which will hit theaters next year. Fox in the U.S. is currently working on an American version of the original format.



European shows swept this year's International Kids Emmys, held Tuesday night during Mip TV in Cannes. Series from Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Norway took all but one of the awards. The exception was the trophy for best non-scripted entertainment show, which went to Canadian format Snapshots, from Forte Entertainment, in which three kids compete, against the clock, to take the best photo of their lives.



ZDF's Berlin and Us, a documentary look at refugees in Germany that pairs four local kids in Berlin with four recent immigrant arrivals, won the International Kids Emmy for best factual program, while Norway's NRK took the best digital show honor for its web series Young Girls, which is presented as a blog and combines elements of Snaps, text messages and live-action drama.



Hank Zipzer's Christmas Catastrophe from Britain's CBBC won the Emmy for best TV movie or mini-series, France's The Treehouse Stories won best preschool program, and Revolting Rhymes, a two-part series for the BBC adapted from the book of rhymes written by Roald Dahl (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), won the International Kids Emmy for best animation.



