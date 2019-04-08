MIPTV: ITV Books International Sales for 'Gold Digger,' 'The Bay'

France Television, Australia's Seven Network and TV4 in Sweden are among the broadcasters boarding 'The Bay' which debuted to 7.2 million viewers in Britain.

ITV Studios Global Entertainment kicked off international TV market Mip-TV with strong sales for its British crime drama The Bay and upcoming relationship thriller Gold Digger.

The Bay, which premiered on ITV in the U.K. to 7.2 million viewers and a 28.3 percent share, was snatched up by France Televisions, Seven Network in Australia, New Zealand's TVNZ, Virgin Media Ireland and KT Corp in Korea. The series stars Morven Christie (The A Word) as a family liaison officer in a small costal town who finds she has a very personal connection to her latest missing persons case.

The Bay also sold across Scandinavia, to TV4 in Sweden, NRK in Norway, DR in Denmark and YLE in Finland.

Gold Digger, which will premiere later this year on BBC One, lined up deals with France Televisions, Seven Network in Australia and TVNZ for New Zealand. Julia Ormond stars alongside Ben Barnes in the contemporary drama about a wealthy woman who falls in love with a much younger man with a shady past. Her family is suspicious the young man is actually a gold digger after her money.

ITV also racked up sales for its Swedish drama Hunters, which sold to ARD in Germany, Korea's KT Corp, NPO in The Netherlands and VRT in Belgium.

Sweden's SVT and Korea's KT Corp picked up ITV's Norwegian drama Kieler Street and the English/Swedish language crime thriller, Rig 45 sold to Starzplay for the U.S. U.K. Germany and France as well as to African SVOD service Showmax, KT Corp in Korea, U-NEXT in Japan and VRT in Belgium.