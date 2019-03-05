Patrick Wachsberger, CanalPlus CEO Maxime Saada Set for MIPTV Keynotes

France Televisions CEO Delphine Ernotte and French producer Pascal Breton will also speak as France takes center stage as this year's country of honor.

Former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-chair Patrick Wachsberger and French producer Pascal Breton are set for a joint keynote at MIPTV in Cannes to talk up their new international production company Picture Perfect Federation.

The man behind La La Land, Wachsberger, and Breton, the producer of Netflix's Marseille, joined forces in January for the new venture dedicated to premium TV series.

With France the country of honor at this year's international TV confab on the Cote d'Azur, several key execs from the Gallic industry are set to take the stage to address the country's strategic initiatives to increase output and create new international alliances.

Among them are CanalPlus CEO Maxime Saada, who is also set for a keynote, as are TF1 Group chair Gilles Pelisson and Arte France general director Regine Hatchondo,

France Televisions CEO Delphine Ernotte Cunci will also be on hand and will likely address her homegrown Netflix competitor, Salto, which was announced last summer and expected to launch soon.

A trio of top Banijay executives will also take the stage, with the international production powerhouse's founder and chair Stephane Courbit, CEO Marco Bassetti and its French head Francois De Brugada set for a main stage discussion.

"This year’s MIPTV Country of Honor program will showcase the incredible creativity of France’s television industry,” said conference organizer Reed Midem's head of TV Laurine Garaude.

This year's MIPTV is set for April 8-11.