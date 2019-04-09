MIPTV: Patrick Wachsberger's Picture Perfect Teams with Anonymous on 'Ramses' TV Series

The fantasy adventure series is based on the bestselling books by Egyptologist Christian Jacq.

Picture Perfect, the new TV production group set up by ex-Lionsgate head Patrick Wachsberger, is teaming up with Steve Golin's Anonymous Content (The Revenant) to produce a big-budget fantasy adventure TV series based on the best-selling Ramses book series by French Egyptologist Christian Jacq.

The project, which Wachsberger announced at the Mip-TV television conference on Tuesday, is being pitched as an Egyptian Game of Thrones, filled, Wachsberger said, with “fantasy and adventure but also structured like a soap.”

Pascal Breton,whose French-based TV group Federation Entertainment is a partner with Wachsberger on Picture Perfect, estimated the budget for the new series as “around $100 million.”

Ramses is the second big project announced by Picture Perfect. The group boarded their first project a few days ago, teaming with Michael Shamberg’s MAS Production (Erin Brockovich, Pulp Fiction) to adapt Allison Pataki’s best-selling novels The Accidental Empress and Sisi: Empress on Her Own. The series —which will follow the 19th century Empress Elizabeth of Austria —is being pitched as The Crown-style female-focused period epic.

Wachsberger and Breton also announced they will be doing an English-language adaptation of German series hit Bad Banks, a thriller set around a global banking crisis.

