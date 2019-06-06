MIPTV to Separate From MIPCOM Next Year

The international television market will unveil a new strategic concept next month as it tries to stay relevant in the digital age.

In a move certain to please the U.S. studios and major television networks worldwide, international television market MIPTV will decouple from its sister event MIPCOM ahead of MIPTV's relaunch next year.



Both MIPTV and MIPCOM are run by organizer Reed Midem, and the two events have been joined at the hip. Companies that book stands at the more popular MIPCOM event in Cannes in the fall have, until now, been required to also book for MIPTV.



But, starting next year, the two TV trade fairs will operate separately, with companies allowed to book for either or both events, Reed Midem announced in an email sent to MIPTV attendees on Thursday.



Many in the international industry will see the move as long overdue. U.S. networks and studios, in particular, have long gripped about having to book space at MIPTV despite not wanting to attend. The result, in recent years, has been network stands at MIPTV staffed by a skeleton crew. A number of major players have opted to skip the spring event altogether. BBC Studios, Fox Networks Group and production giant Endemol Shine did not have stands at MIPTV in April this year.



American networks have always preferred Reed Midem's MIPCOM, which is held in October and better fits the U.S. release schedules, with new programs presented to international buyers at the L.A. Screenings in May and launched stateside in September.



MIPTV has also struggled to adapt to the changes in the international television industry, particularly the rise of global streaming platforms and the increasing importance of local production. The Cannes-based market has also faced new competition from other television events, including the London screenings — where the likes of All3Media, Fremantle, ITV Studios, MGM, and Sony present their new shows to international buyers — and TV festivals, such as Series Mania in Lille and the TV sidebar of Germany's Berlin Film Festival.



In addition to decoupling MIPTV from MIPCOM, Reed Midem promised “a new program for buyers, a new timetable optimized for all audiences and a redesigned exhibition space” for its 2020 event. “The goal is to find more flexible and affordable solutions for everyone,” the company said.



Reed Midem is expected to unveil further details of its plans for MIPTV next month.



[read more:1196908]

