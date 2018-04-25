Mira Sorvino, Gloria Allred to Be Honored at Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking Gala

The May 10 event will also celebrate Rosanna Arquette, Andra Day and Kate Bosworth.

The Los Angeles-based Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking will honor Mira Sorvino, Kate Bosworth, Gloria Allred, Rosanna Arquette, Andra Day and more at the organization’s 20th annual gala on May 10.

The event, which will be held at City Market Social House, highlights CAST’s #20for20 campaign to celebrate those who have supported immigrant and LGBTQ communities as well as communities of color.

Attorney Allred, who is currently representing 28 women who have accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault, will be one of the night’s five main honorees alongside the likes of Pulp Fiction’s Arquette, a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community — which is at disproportionate risk in the sex trafficking industry — through The Alexis Arquette Family Foundation, founded in honor of her sister.

R&B singer Day (of “Rise Up” fame) will be celebrated for her support of survivors through organizations like Unlikely Heroes, while Oscar-winning actress Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite) will receive recognition for her work as a UN Goodwill Ambassador on Human Trafficking. Also among the honorees is Blue Crush and Superman Returns actress Bosworth, who recently served as a producer on the film Nona, about a girl who gets caught up in the sex trafficking industry in Honduras.

"As a coalition, CAST has always found the greatest success when we work with partners who align with our passion to fight the root causes that bring about human trafficking," said Kay Buck, CEO of CAST. "We are proud to recognize our honorees for their courage and leadership in speaking out, and their tireless advocacy and support in breaking down the social barriers that can lead to human trafficking or prevent the healing of survivors."

The problem of human trafficking has not gone away in the last couple of decades, and Los Angeles in particular has become a major hub for the industry. CAST has reported that the number of calls placed to its 24-hour emergency hotline has doubled in the last year.

Other Hollywood honorees at the CAST gala include Jana Babatunde Bey of the Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation, Leif Coorlim and Lisa Cohen of CNN, actress Q'orianka Kilcher, Urban Entertainment Institute founder Fred Martin and Los Angeles Councilwoman Nury Martinez. Survivor Lorena Barrios and school dean Winn Claybaugh will also receive awards throughout the evening.