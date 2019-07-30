Mira Sorvino Signs With Circle of Confusion (Exclusive)

The Oscar winner currently stars opposite Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani in 'Stuber.'

Mira Sorvino has signed with Circle of Confusion for management, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

She can currently be seen in theaters as Dave Bautista's police captain in the 20th Century Fox action-comedy Stuber, also starring Kumail Nanjiani. Sorvino won an Academy Award for Mighty Aphrodite and received Golden Globe nominations for the Lifetime miniseries Human Trafficking and HBO's Norma Jean & Marilyn, the latter of which also earned her an Emmy nom. Her other credits include Trade of Innocents, Union Square, Reservation Road, Quiz Show, Summer of Sam and Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, as well as ABC's Modern Family, Crackle's Startup and Audience Network's Condor.

Sorvino also has become a leader in both the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, as one of the first women to come forward with on-the-record allegations of Harvey Weinstein's predatory behavior. The Harvard graduate also is a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador who has testified to Congress about the global epidemic of human trafficking. Sorvino anchored the CNN Freedom Project documentary Every Day in Cambodia, which brought awareness to child sex trafficking.