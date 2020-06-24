Miramax Boards ViacomCBS Int'l Studios' 'The Turkish Detective' Series as Co-Producer

The deal marks the company's first co-production with Miramax since ViacomCBS acquired a 49 percent stake in the studio.

ViacomCBS' ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has struck a deal with Miramax, in which the entertainment giant owns a 49 percent stake, to co-produce The Turkish Detective, a detective series set in modern-day Istanbul based on the 21 books in The Cetin Ikmen Crime Novels series by Barbara Nadel.

The agreement, announced on Wednesday, marks the first co-production between the company and Miramax, which is controlled by beIN Media Group, since ViacomCBS acquired its stake in the studio for $375 million.

Before the December recombination of Viacom and CBS, Viacom International Studios U.K. had unveiled plans for the series at the MIPCOM market in Cannes in October as part of a broader push into scripted development.

The Turkish Detective will consist of hourlong episodes and focus on Inspector Cetin Ikmen and his partner Mehmet Suleyman who are "solving crimes and experiencing euphoric highs and tragic lows." Each crime story in the series is "heavily rooted in the rich and varied culture and history of Istanbul and set against the vibrant, dazzling and frenzied world of modern-day Turkey," the partners said.

Jill Offman will serve as executive producer in her first project since leaving her role as executive vp of VIS U.K. in May. Production will begin in spring 2021 in Istanbul. The series will be developed as a global product that will be sold to a third party, the partners said.

"Miramax has a longstanding reputation for award-winning, creative productions. By partnering with Miramax to produce The Turkish Detective, VIS will continue to deliver on its commitment to create the best content for all platforms around the world," said Pierluigi Gazzolo, president, studios & streaming at ViacomCBS Networks International.

"Barbara Nadel is a terrific writer, and her page-turning novels combine beautifully honed storytelling that is at once captivating, colorful and imbued with a distinctly authentic sense of place," said Marc Helwig, head of worldwide television at Miramax.

