Miramax Bolsters Film Exec Ranks, Hires Former Super Deluxe CEO

Wolfgang Hammer and Munika Lay join the film label as ViacomCBS takes a 49 percent stake in the firm.

As the next chapter of Miramax unfolds, the label is bolstering its executive ranks.

Veteran exec Wolfgang Hammer has been hired as head of film and executive vp, while Munika Lay has been hired as vp of film, the company said Thursday.

In April, ViacomCBS closed a $375 million deal to take a 49 percent stake in the firm, which boasts 700-plus titles in its library, including 70 Oscar winners like Shakespeare in Love and No Country for Old Men. Since 2016, Miramax has been controlled by the Doha-based BeIN Media Group.

The hires arrive to help develop a slate that includes Halloween Kills, the sequel to the 2018 franchise reboot with Jamie Lee Curtis that grossed $255 million worldwide. Other upcoming titles include Russell Crowe starrer The Georgetown Project, Guy Ritchie's Jason Statham action-thriller Cash Truck and comedy Silent Retreat.

"Whether it be building a creative business from scratch at Super Deluxe or shepherding unique and bold filmmakers at CBS Films, Wolfgang has proven to be an innovator at the top of his field," stated Miramax CEO Bill Block. "He's the perfect leader to take the Miramax film team into this next chapter."

Hammer, who served as co-president of CBS Films, will oversee feature development at Miramax in its joint venture with Paramount. The exec founded the Super Deluxe digital brand, which produced shortform and traditional TV projects before being shuttered by then parent company Turner Entertainment in 2018. He earlier held roles at Awesomeness TV, Lionsgate and Media Rights Capital.

"I'm excited to be working for Bill Block, whom I've known for many years and whose style his unparalleled in Hollywood," said Hammer. "Together, we aim to create a home to bold filmmakers making outstanding commercial films that not only succeed at the box office, but also stand the test of time."

Lay hails from MGM Motion Picture Group, working on development for Legally Blonde 3 and The Addams Family 2. The executive earlier worked in strategy at the indie production company End Cue and held analyst and strategic planning roles at Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros.

"Munika's stellar reputation as a tasteful and effective executive precedes her," added Hammer. "We're delighted to welcome her to the Miramax family and excited to start building our new slate of standout films together."