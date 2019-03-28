Miramax Buys Comedy Pitch 'The Twenty Year' From Writer Peter Hoare

The writer's 'Standing Up, Falling Down' is set to premiere at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival.

Miramax has acquired rights to Peter Hoare’s comedy pitch, The Twenty Year, a tale of two competing high school students who raise money for their twentieth reunion and then 20 years later must reunite to track down the money and the teacher who opened the account.

Miramax vp production and development Matthew Anderson is supervising development of the project.

Hoare’s writing credits include Kevin Can Wait and Standing Up, Falling Down, the latter of which is set to premiere at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival.

Hoare is repped by Kailey Marsh at Brillstein Entertainment Partners, CAA and Hayes Robbins at Stone Genow Smelkinson Binder & Christopher.