Miramax COO Bob Osher to Exit

Miramax’s chief operating officer, Bob Osher, will step back from the company after the completion of ViacomCBS/Paramount’s acquisition of almost half of the film company.

Osher, who was also general counsel, played a key role in securing and closing the deal and Miramax, in its announcement, said the executive’s “unique insight and expertise was essential in these efforts surrounding the strategic partnership with ViacomCBS/Paramount.”

"We are grateful for the integral role Bob has played in advancing the company’s commitment to great storytelling and innovative television and film projects" said Miramax CEO Bill Block. "Bob helped lay the groundwork and played a key role in achieving the completion of our strategic partnership with ViacomCBS/Paramount, which will create unique new opportunities for collaborations and new value from our extensive library of award-winning film and television content. We appreciated Bob staying through the completion of the transition process and for everything else he has achieved during his time at Miramax and wish the best in his future endeavors.”

Said Osher, “I couldn’t be more thankful for the time I’ve spent at Miramax. It was an honor contributing to the efforts made behind our partnership with ViacomCBS/Paramount, integrating top-of-the-line resources and talent, which will ultimately define this new chapter of Miramax and the many successes to come."

Osher joined Miramax in 2018 after spending seven years as president of Sony Pictures Digital Productions, a post he left in 2015.

ViacomCBS picked up a 49 percent stake in Miramax from beIN Media in April. At the same time, Paramount also made a deal to develop, produce, finance and distribute new film and television projects based on Miramax titles. Miramax was the company founded by Bob and Harvey Weinstein and was behind Oscar winners The English Patient, Shakespeare in Love, Chicago and No Country for Old Men.