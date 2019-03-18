Miramax Names Michael Lachance Exec VP of Its New Family & Animation Division

Formerly an exec at DreamWorks Animation and Sony Animation, he will oversee the unit's creative direction.

Michael Lachance is joining Miramax as executive vp of its newly-created Family & Animation division, it was announced today by Miramax CEO Bill Block. He will head the creative direction of the division, overseen by chief operating officer and general counsel Bob Osher.

Most recently, Lachance was senior vp of creative development at Sony Pictures Animation, where he was involved in the development of Hotel Transylvania, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 and the Smurfs franchise.

Before that, he was a senior development executive at DreamWorks Animation, where he had a hand in such films as Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar, Shark Tale, Monsters vs. Aliens, Shrek 2 and Shrek The Third.