Miramax Taps Former Sony Exec as New COO

Miramax on Monday announced its new general counsel and COO is Robert Osher, the former president of Sony Pictures Digital Productions, where film franchises like Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, Hotel Transylvania and Smurfs are produced.

Osher was also COO of Columbia Pictures Motion Picture Group. This is his second stint at Miramax, as years earlier he ran the TV, legal, business affairs and production facilities at the company, which was founded in 1979 by Harvey and Bob Weinstein.

Miramax has gone through a variety of different owners and was purchased two years ago by beIN Media Group, a subsidiary of Al Jazeera, the media company owned by the government of Qatar.

Miramax boasts a library of nearly 800 films, including award-winning titles like Shakespeare in Love, Good Will Hunting and Pulp Fiction, and Osher will join a task force focused on growing the company's strategy in film, television and mergers, said CEO Bill Block.

"We are so happy to have Bob be a part of the new Miramax," said Block, noting the executive's "tremendous understanding of the future of content and platforms."

"The vast Miramax library has so much potential," said Osher. "I am looking forward to working with the team to take it to the next level."