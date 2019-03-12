ACM Awards: Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, George Strait to Perform

Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton are also set to take the stage at the country music event.

The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards will return to Las Vegas on April 7, and with the first round of performances announced Tuesday, it promises to be a memorable evening. Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and George Strait, among countless other superstars within the country genre, are expected to take the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

ACM nominees Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton will also serve as performers during the awards show. Previously announced ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award winner Jason Aldean is also set to perform during the telecast. Additional performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Stapleton, who along with Dan + Shay leads with six ACM Award nominations, is recognized in the male artist, album, song and entertainer of the year categories. Meanwhile, Brothers Osborne garnered four noms including duo, video and music event of the year.

McEntire will return as the telecast’s host for the 16th year. She hosted the show 14 times between 1986 and 2012 and returned in 2018 after a five-year hiatus.

The ACM Awards will air April 7 from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the ACM Awards, is a division of Valence Media, which owns Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter.

