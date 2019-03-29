Miron Crosby's Star-Fave Cowboy Boots Stomp Into L.A. to Benefit Children's Hospital

Kacey Musgraves, Gwen Stefani, Jessica Alba, Hilary Swank and Beth Behrs are fans of the brand, which has teamed up with L.A.'s Rialto Jean Project on a limited-edition boot to support Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Making a charitable footprint for its West Coast debut, Texas-bred luxury western boot label Miron Crosby officially set foot in Los Angeles Thursday night with a launch party and fundraiser for Children’s Hospital L.A. at the Montage Beverly Hills.

At the fashionable al fresco fête, sister founders Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means told The Hollywood Reporter that it was natural for them to support a cause close to their hearts—especially given that Duplantis’ husband, Seth, previously served as the interim CFO for CHLA.

“Being a parent too, he was really moved by and really motivated by [their needs], like more beds, better pay for nurses,” says Duplantis in her slight Texas twang, presumably softened by a decade in the Big Apple. Means added that “when you look at the statistics, the bell curve of patients that it serves is amazing: Some of the most fortunate and some of the least fortunate socio-economically.”

Born from the sisters’ longtime tradition of gifting each other personalized boots, Miron Crosby gives classic Western steppers a fashion-forward kick, with limited-run women’s and men’s styles ranging from $875 to $3,850 and kids footwear priced from $50 to $185. “Our cousins own the factory [Rios of Mercedes, which is 160 years old] in South Texas,” says Duplantis. “They always allowed us to play with custom colors and fabrications and designs that they wouldn't do for other people, so Sarah and I cultivated a very chic collection of cowboy boots for all of the milestones in our lives.”

Statement-makers include the midi Jeri boot boasting avocados, chilis, and limes (complete with the family’s beloved margarita recipe sewn into the liner); the kitschy-cool Dana boots emblazoned with the cowgirl call “Yee Haw”; and the caramel and champagne Margretta tall boot featuring jumping stars (Gigi Hadid stomped around in the Texas sky-inspired style during a New York photo shoot for Vogue; the design has since sold out.)

The two-year-old brand is also known for its bespoke offerings, that take up to 6 months to make: Grammy-winning artist Kacey Musgraves reached out to Miron Crosby on Instagram for her own personalized pair, 2 Broke Girls’ Beth Behrs and Mad Men's Michael Gladis had their matching boots monogrammed for their rustic ranch wedding last July. Gwen Stefani owns the short Jess booties with studding on the back, while Jessica Alba and Hilary Swank are also fans of the brand's chic western footwear.

At Thursday’s party, the stylish siblings—fifth generation cattle ranchers who grew up in West Texas, not far from Marfa—sported the evening’s signature paint-splattered Shorty boots customized by Erin Feniger Maggio of Rialto Jean Project, a fellow CHLA supporter who they tapped to personally paint-splatter one-of-a-kind boots for guests at the soirée.

Partygoers such as Jaime King (who even joined in on the art action) and a mix of fashion industry insiders watched as Maggio splattered pastel and neon paints on the brand’s bestselling, ankle-grazing silhouettes in crème and black, which were shoppable on the spot for $1000 (one hundred percent of the proceeds go to CHLA). The Miron Crosby x Rialto Jean Project Splattered with Love Shorty boot in both colors is also available on the brand’s website and at the Miron Crosby boutique in Dallas.)

The duo's road from ranching to outfitting stars included a stint in New York, where Duplantis and Means moved after graduating from Texas Christian University to build their careers in finance and fashion, respectively. “I was at Goldman [Sachs] in my boots and it was very natural for me to wear them,” recalls Duplantis. Means, who was previously in sales at fashion label Loeffler Randall, says the sisters knew they were onto something when New Yorkers from all walks of life wanted their own colorful boots. “I'm talking like older men, fabulous gay men, younger cool fashion girls, and finance people. There was truly a void in the market and that resonated with us. We just didn't have anywhere to send people that we felt was kind of up to par” with the quality of their family's factory, says Means.

A growing family for Duplantis and law school for Means brought the sisters back home, which in turn inspired them to revisit their idea to start Miron Crosby, which is named after their great-grandfather and completely handmade in Texas. (The brand's design team is located in New York.)

Next, Miron Crosby will debut an exclusive style at Capitol, the buzzy Charlotte-based, multi-brand designer boutique helmed by Laura Vinroot Poole that opened just this week with fine jeweler Irene Newirth at the Brentwood Country Mart in Santa Monica. The brand is also popping up at the luxury Westside retail haven in June, marking its first standalone space beyond its flagship at the historic upscale shopping destination Highland Park Village in Dallas.