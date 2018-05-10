Mirovision's Jason Chae on How His Love of Auteur Cinema Drives His Business Decisions

The founder of the South Korean sales banner also discusses how he turns Hollywood indies like 'Whiplash' into huge local hits, and dishes on the much-rumored English-language remake of 'The Housemaid.'

South Korea today stands tall as an Asian cinema powerhouse, but not too long ago, it was an obscure region for the industry. Mirovision launched in 1998 as the country’s first international sales banner because Jason Chae — then a university student — wanted to promote young local indie filmmakers. “I was so clueless and fearless,” Chae, 44, tells THR in his office in Seoul. In 1999, Mirovision became the first South Korean film company to set up market booths at international film festivals. The company continued to pave a unique path, expanding into in-house production and exhibition — a strategy later replicated by the country’s conglomerates. Now the exec chats about celebrating Mirovision’s 20th anniversary, the key projects ahead and his self-professed film addiction.

Before founding Mirovision, you were a reporter for South Korean film magazine Cine21 while a student. How did that come about?

I was the editor of my university’s English newspaper, and our team won a contest hosted by LG for funding student research projects. We got to travel to the U.S. and Europe to survey the regional multiplex cinema industries. This was back when there were no multiplexes in South Korea. Our research received media attention, and I was eventually recruited to cover international film festivals like Sundance, Berlin and Cannes for Cine21.

How did you transition from being a reporter to getting directly involved in the film business?

In the late ’90s, South Korean movies had very little presence overseas. As a journalist, I was surprised how there weren’t even proper English-language posters for titles that were invited to international film festivals. The Korean New Wave was emerging, but titles by the likes of director Hong Sang-soo were being sold in discounted package deals by foreign companies. This was thoroughly upsetting. Hong was looking for someone to help with overseas contacts for his film Virgin Stripped Bare by Her Bachelors [which got invited to the 2000 Cannes festival,] and I decided to set up my own company.

What were the challenges in setting up South Korea’s first international sales company?

People were more concerned than anything else and were doubtful whether South Korean movies would sell overseas. Mirovision started out like a school club, really — five friends from my university English newspaper — and we were looking to start small with indie shorts at the Busan Film Festival in October 1998. But things got big as we already had clients asking us to sell their features. We were lucky from the start, with our shorts being invited to the 1999 Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival and then winning an award at Cannes that year [The Picnic by Song Il-gon]. The greatest reward was how Mirovision accompanied early works by big-name directors, including Bong Joon-ho’s Barking Dogs Never Bite [in 2000] and Choi Dong-hoon’s The Big Swindle [in 2004], as they ventured overseas.

What made you turn to distribution?

The Korean Wave really pushed things forward for local films. But I found myself in a deep dilemma. We had many initial investors, but it wasn’t easy to operate our company by just exporting. At international film markets, I was able to gather lots of vital information from foreign buyers about buzzworthy non-Korean movies. I became interested in sharing foreign movies that I enjoyed with local moviegoers. We were also lucky with distribution from the beginning, with films like Alejandro Amenabar’s Open Your Eyes recording legendary box-office scores in the late ’90s.

What’s the secret of your success as a distributor? In 2014, you brought Whiplash to South Korea, which became the film’s top overseas market with $11.8 million.

I’m a cinephile before a businessman. I was never really attracted to big, profit-seeking action movies. I was always drawn to auteur-driven works. I saw Whiplash at Sundance and just knew I had to buy it. I think taking risks and personal faith in the film itself allowed Mirovision to become a trend-setter in terms of introducing unique films to the South Korean audience.

Why did you move into production?

It was a way to survive, to overcome a crisis. Big companies started setting up their own international sales teams, and new smaller sales banners entered the competition. And sadly, many of these companies recruited my veteran employees. But I thought, if the number of licensed titles plummets in our pipeline, we should make up for it with our own productions. I started out a bit too big, though, much too fearlessly, with 2004’s big international co-production Antarctic Journal. The financing was too much of a burden, but the lesson for us was to do smaller yet meaningful projects. Another thought I had was why only South Korean movies? So I pursued one of my favorite filmmakers, Japan’s Kiyoshi Kurosawa, for Loft, which was well received, and Cry Woman by Chinese director Liu Bingjian got invited to Cannes.

Mirovision’s 2010 Cannes title The Housemaid is known to be one of your landmark projects. How has it changed your producing career?

It was the dream project for all South Korean filmmakers. I was only 36 when I stepped on the red carpet at Cannes as a producer. It still remains my signature work, but investment-related complications did not kickstart my producing career as much as everyone, including myself, expected. Fortunately, Mirovision’s sales and distribution businesses kept me afloat.

What’s happening with the much-rumored English-language remake of The Housemaid?

There were a lot of Hollywood studios that wanted to do the remake, but we decided a British version would better suit the story’s themes of class discrimination. There was also heightened interest in the storyline [of a housemaid who has an affair with her wealthy employer and seeks revenge after being wronged by his family]; it is the perfect #MeToo material. We are in the early stages of development but hoping to go into production next year for a 2020 release.

A version of this story appears in The Hollywood Reporter's May 11 daily issue from the Cannes Film Festival.