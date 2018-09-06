'Missing Richard Simmons' Host Dan Taberski Sets Follow-Up Podcast 'Surviving Y2K'

Taberski is back with an installment of his 'Headlong' podcast anthology series that will look at the Y2K hysteria.

Missing Richard Simmons is getting a follow-up.

Producers Topic Studios and Pineapple Street Media are re-teaming with Missing Richard Simmons host Dan Taberski on a podcast that will investigate the turn-of-the-century hysteria known as Y2K.

Following the popularity of Missing Richard Simmons last year, Taberski's podcast has been renamed Headlong and turned into an anthology series in which each season will explore an overlooked corner of culture. The second season, Surviving Y2K, will be released this fall. A third season is in production and will be announced at a later date.

Surviving Y2K will revisit the moment when fear about the end of the world collided with hope about the new millennium. Throughout the six-episode season, Taberski will talk about an evangelical family that gave up all their material possessions and started a new life in Israel in search of the ark of the covenant; a man who stocked his bunker with 100 pairs of hamsters to breed an endless meat supply; and the coders who fixed the Millennium Bug that people believed would crash the world's computer networks.

"Dan's eye for fascinating cultural moments to explore, along with his commitment to his examination and his empathy and affection for his subjects, make Headlong one of the most engaging podcasts available today. Fans of Missing Richard Simmons will recognize the same humor and heart in Surviving Y2K," said Adam Pincus, executive vp programming and content for Topic and its owner, First Look Media.

Headlong is produced by Henry Molofsky of Pineapple Street Media. The team also includes Topic's Leital Molad, Lisa Leingang and Pincus, as well as Pineapple Street Media's Max Linsky and Jenna Weiss-Berman. The series is part of a larger podcasting slate at Topic that includes musical Anthem from John Cameron Mitchell.