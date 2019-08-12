Missy Elliott to Receive Vanguard Award at MTV Video Music Awards

Previous recipients of the honor include Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Guns N' Roses, Britney Spears, Kanye West, Rihanna and Pink.

MTV announced Monday that Missy Elliott will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

In addition to receiving the award, the rapper will perform live. The performance will mark Elliott's first time back on the VMAs stage since 2003.

Elliott launched her solo career in 1997 with her debut album, Supa Dupa Fly. The rapper, singer and producer went on to win five Grammy Awards and has sold over 30 million records worldwide.

Her other albums include 1999's Da Real World, 2001's Miss E… So Addictive, 2002's Under Construction, 2003's This Is Not a Test! and 2005's The Cookbook. Some of her hit songs include “Work It,” “Get Ur Freak On” and "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)."

"Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible," said Bruce Gillmer, head of music and music talent, Viacom, and co-brand head, MTV International, in a statement. "Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched."

Previous recipients of the Vanguard Award include Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Guns N' Roses, Britney Spears, Kanye West, Rihanna and Pink. The award goes to performers who have created the most acclaimed music videos to be featured on the network.

Before the awards show, MTV and Pepsi will host a pop-up museum fan event in New York City from Aug. 24 to 25. The event will highlight how Elliott redefined the hip-hop genre and will feature installations that allow fans to immerse themselves in Elliott's memorable music videos and costumes.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will host the 2019 VMAs from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Monday, Aug. 26. The awards show will begin at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.