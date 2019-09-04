Washington Post Editorial Calls on Mitch McConnell to "Do Something" on Gun Violence

"Would any volume of bloodshed convince the Kentucky Republican that Congress faces a moral imperative to act?" the op-ed asks.

The Washington Post editorial board listed the names of hundreds of mass shooting victims Wednesday while urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to "do something" on gun violence.

The opinion piece, which features a cartoon by Tom Toles depicting the United States as a rifle, implores that "when the Senate returns from its Labor Day recess, it must act on guns." The list of victims begins with Columbine High School's mass shooting in 1999 and ends with the Aug. 4 mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, while mentioning recent events in West Texas in its opening.

"What if there was a mass shooting in the United States not once or twice or four or six times monthly, but every single day, a big one, the kind that electrifies social media and squats for days on Page 1 — would that be enough to move Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from his insistent inertia on gun safety?" the editorial asks.

"Would any volume of bloodshed convince the Kentucky Republican that Congress faces a moral imperative to act?" it adds.

The piece notes that "no single law would end gun violence" but suggests "reasonable, obvious measures" that include a ban on military-grade assault weapon sales.

Read the full editorial here.