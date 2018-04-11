Mitzi Shore Remembered: Hollywood Mourns Comedy Store Founder

Chris Rock, Patton Oswalt and more stars paid tribute to Shore, who died Wednesday.

Mitzi Shore, the founder and owner of the legendary Los Angeles club The Comedy Store, died at 87 on Wednesday.

Shore influenced the careers of some of the biggest names in comedy, including Chris Rock, Roseanne Barr, Robin Williams and Jim Carrey.

"It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we report the passing of Mitzi Shore, the legendary Godmother of the world famous Comedy Store," said a statement from The Comedy Store. "Mitzi was an extraordinary businesswoman and decades ahead of her time who cultivated and celebrated the artistry of stand-up comedy. She was also a loving mother, not only to her own four children, but to the myriad of comedians who adored her. She leaves behind an indelible mark and legacy and has helped change the face of comedy."

Shore's son, Pauly Shore, tweeted in part on Wednesday, "My heart lays heavy." On April 7, Pauly announced on Twitter he was canceling shows and "laying low" because his mother was in hospice care. He also prompted fellow comedians to let her know how "honored" they are for getting to develop their craft at the Comedy Store. Tom Arnold and Joe Rogan were among those who relayed their thanks.

After the news broke on Wednesday, Hollywood began mourning Shore on social media.

RIP Mitzi Shore. I should’ve taken the doorman job when you offered it to me. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 11, 2018

Mitzi Shore was a pioneer who gave more comics their start than I can count...I did my first legit comedy gig at the Store. She was a woman in a male dominated business who pulled no punches, something I always admired. My heart goes out to @paulyshore and the entire Shore family pic.twitter.com/kabGgWMVuR — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 11, 2018

Mitzi Shore made an indelible mark on comedy and my brain. ‘You’re a poet. You should wear a scarf on stage.’ RIP — marc maron (@marcmaron) April 11, 2018

I love you Mitzi Shore. Rest In Peace. Thank you for giving me a family and a home. @TheComedyStore — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) April 11, 2018

We lost a pioneer, visionary, mom, and all-around bad ass person today.



Thank you for everything you did for comedy, your legacy will continue on forever.



Rest In Peace Mitzi Shore.



I’m sorry for your loss @PaulyShore — bert kreischer (@bertkreischer) April 11, 2018

Mitzi.........Thank you for showing me the journey, Thank you for turning me into a comic, and thank you for letting me into your family.....The Green Berets of Comedy.....Rest in Peace.....Fat Baby! — Joey CoCo Diaz (@madflavor) April 11, 2018

I can't even imagine stand-up without @TheComedyStore and what Mitzi built. She leaves behind an incredible legacy. RIP Mitzi... https://t.co/5mNve27o9E — ʞɔiwbɿɒH ꙅiɿʜƆ (@hardwick) April 11, 2018

Thank you Mitzi Shore for always being great to me. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 11, 2018

#MitziShore created something very special for comics and a very special space for women. She was ahead of her time, a true outlier. Her legacy has had a direct impact on the comic I have become and, for that, I am forever grateful. I’m sorry @PaulyShore @TheComedyStore — Iliza Shlesinger (@iliza) April 11, 2018

I cannot thank #MitziShore enough for all of the stage time and encouragement she gave me. You will always be in my heart. Rest In Peace. @TheComedyStore — Judy Gold (@JewdyGold) April 11, 2018

Anyone who has ever said there’s no women in comedy, should be acquainted with one of the most important names, man or woman, in comedy: Mitzi Shore #RIP — Steve Byrne (@stevebyrnelive) April 11, 2018

The first comedy club show I ever saw (the night I turned 21) was at the La Jolla Comedy Store and the first time I ever did stand-up was on Pot Luck night at the Comedy Store in LA. Might never have tried stand-up if it wasn’t for those rooms. Thanks and RIP, Mitzi Shore. — Doug Benson (@DougBenson) April 11, 2018

Mitzi Shore started my career when I was 21 by believing in me. I will forever be indebted to her and love her and always knew that she loved me. My heart goes out to her children and all those she touched. You will be greatly missed Mitzi. pic.twitter.com/IJPKnqx382 — bob saget (@bobsaget) April 11, 2018

This amazing lady helped shape the American comedy landscape for decades. Mitzi Shore was, and will remain, an absolute legend. My condolences to @PaulyShore on the loss of his Mom and to the @TheComedyStore for the loss of a friend. https://t.co/slVgKMPgck — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 11, 2018

Doing stand-up at @TheComedyStore was a childhood dream of mine. It was wishful thinking to this silly kid from Bay City, Texas. Then my dream came true (a few times, even did a set there Monday). Thank you, Mitzi. Thank you for helping make my dreams come true. #RIPMitzi — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) April 11, 2018

So sorry to hear about the passing of Mitzi Shore. I performed stand up for the first time ever at the Comedy Store. Getting passed by Mitzi and getting my name on the wall is one of the things I’m most proud of in my career. Sending lots of love to @PaulyShore & @TheComedyStore. — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) April 11, 2018

Rip Mitzi. — Melissa Villaseñor (@melissavcomedy) April 11, 2018