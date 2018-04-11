Mitzi Shore Remembered: Hollywood Mourns Comedy Store Founder

10:55 AM PDT 4/11/2018 by Allison Crist

Chris Rock, Patton Oswalt and more stars paid tribute to Shore, who died Wednesday.

Mitzi Shore, the founder and owner of the legendary Los Angeles club The Comedy Store, died at 87 on Wednesday. 

Shore influenced the careers of some of the biggest names in comedy, including Chris Rock, Roseanne Barr, Robin Williams and Jim Carrey.

"It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we report the passing of Mitzi Shore, the legendary Godmother of the world famous Comedy Store," said a statement from The Comedy Store. "Mitzi was an extraordinary businesswoman and decades ahead of her time who cultivated and celebrated the artistry of stand-up comedy. She was also a loving mother, not only to her own four children, but to the myriad of comedians who adored her. She leaves behind an indelible mark and legacy and has helped change the face of comedy."

Shore's son, Pauly Shore, tweeted in part on Wednesday, "My heart lays heavy." On April 7, Pauly announced on Twitter he was canceling shows and "laying low" because his mother was in hospice care. He also prompted fellow comedians to let her know how "honored" they are for getting to develop their craft at the Comedy Store. Tom Arnold and Joe Rogan were among those who relayed their thanks.

After the news broke on Wednesday, Hollywood began mourning Shore on social media.

 

It’s a really sad day. Mitzi was the best .

