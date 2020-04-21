MK2 Adds Rosalie Varda as Advisor for 800-Title Film Library

Rosalie Varda at a tribute to her mother Agnes Varda in Paris on April 8, 2019.

The appointment comes after the French group signed a library deal with Netflix in France for 50 titles in its library, including classics like Francois Truffaut's 'The 400 Blows' and Charlie Chaplin’s 'Modern Times.'

French group MK2 has appointed veteran French producer Rosalie Varda as a senior advisor shortly after signing a major library deal with Netflix.

Varda, the daughter of late French cinema icons Agnes Varda and Jacques Demy, will advise MK2 CEO Nathanael Karmitz Films on the company's national and international acquisition and distribution strategy with regards to its sizable film library.

MK2 has an impressive back catalog of more than 800 titles, including many classics from Varda and Demy, as well as from François Truffaut, Alain Resnais, Charlie Chaplin and others.

The group recently signed a non-exclusive deal with Netflix in French-speaking territories for 50 library titles, including such features as Truffaut's The 400 Blows and Jules et Jim and Chaplin’s Modern Times.

MK2 is coming off a particularly strong year, having screened five movies in Cannes competition last year, including Mati Diop's Grand Jury prize winner Atlantique—which the company also sold to Netflix worldwide—and Céline Sciamma cross-over arthouse hit Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

The company’s current slate includes Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World, Nir Bergman's Here We Are and Alex Helfrecht’s A Winter’s Journey.

Varda will continue in her role at Paris-based Ciné-Tamaris, the company founded by her filmmaker parents which she runs together with her brother Mathieu Demy.