'Moana' Star Auli'i Cravalho to Lead Brett Haley's Netflix Musical Comedy

Gotham Group and Temple Hill will produce 'Sorta Like a Rock Star,' which is set to begin filming in October.

Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced the lead character in Disney's Moana, has bene tapped to lead Netflix's musical comedy Sorta Like a Rock Star.

Brett Haley, the filmmaker behind Sundance standouts The Hero and Hearts Beat Loud, will direct the movie, which is due to begin filming in October.

Cravalho will play a teenage girl who, despite her difficult circumstances, is preternaturally optimistic about the world and her place in it. She often helps those around her, resulting in powerful bonds with a disparate group of outsiders in her community, until she faces a devastating loss and can no longer ignore the challenges in her own life.

Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Lee Stollman will produce, along with Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner. Jonathan Montepare will executive produce.

Haley, who is repped by WME and Grandview, directed Netflix's adaptation of All the Bright Places, starring Elle Fanning, which is due out in 2020.

Cravalho is repped by WME, Framework and Schreck Rose.