Mobile Game Spending Hits Single-Day Record of $70M on Black Friday

User spending on mobile games in the U.S. hit an all-time single-day high of $69.7 million on Black Friday, analytics firm Sensor Tower reports.

Combined revenue across both Google Play and App Store was up 25 percent year-over-year, which itself was a record high for single-day spending at $55.8 million. The bump from 2018 to 2019 is also the largest year-over-year increase in spending on Black Friday since 2015-2016.

The majority of spending this year was generated by the App Store, which accounted for $42.1 million (60 percent) of the total revenue. Google Play users generated $27.6 million. Gaming revenue on both stores was up year-over-year, 20 percent for the App Store and 34 percent on Google Play.

The top revenue driver was 2014's Marvel Contest of Champions from San Francisco-based publisher Kabam, generating $2.7 million on Black Friday, its best single-day performance since July 7. The game offered a number of deals on in-game collectibles over the holiday, driving its revenue.

Mobile gaming wasn't the only sector of the video game industry to see record sales over the holiday. Nintendo's Switch family of consoles also hit a record high over the weekend, selling more than 850,000 consoles in the Americas, while overall game spending hit a record $4.4 billion in the U.S.