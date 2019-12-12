Mobile Games Hotspot: 'Angry Birds' Celebrates 10th Anniversary; Winter Comes to 'PUBG Mobile'

Elsewhere in gaming-on-the-go: 'Fire Emblem Heroes' gets a narrative-driven update and 'Black Desert Mobile' finally arrives.

Mobile Games Hotspot is a curated weekly roundup of the top stories in gaming on-the-go.

Angry Birds, one of the earliest mobile games to attain mainstream success, celebrated its tenth anniversary this week. Since the original title's release, the Angry Birds series has spawned several follow-ups along with a TV show, two movies and even an amusement park attraction in Finland.

Originally launched on Dec. 11, 2009, by Finnish studio Rovio, Angry Birds quickly became a hit with its physics-based puzzles and cutesy art style. By 2012, the title and its several spin-offs accounted for over 1 billion downloads and 200 million players per month.

On Thursday, Rovio and Resolution Games launched an update for their Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs title on PlayStation 4 and PC which allows players to design and play their own levels, a first in the series. The update is currently available for free for owners of the game. Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs is available for $14.99.

Here's what else is happening in the world of mobile games:

PUBG Mobile Welcomes Winter

The v0.16.0 update for PUBG Mobile made its way to mobile users and provided a number of changes, including the start of the Winter Festival. Besides a new snowy menu theme and new winter-themed rewards, players playing on the Erangel map have a chance to visit the Snow Paradise, a location where snowboards can be used to race down a mountain and even to battle. The new update also adds a new EvoGround mode in the form of RageGear. Each player is assigned either the driver or shooter role for this vehicle based mode where two teams aim to destroy each other's vehicles to win.

Narrative Update Comes to Fire Emblem: Heroes

A new story segment begins with Fire Emblem: Heroes' 4.0 update. Book IV focuses on the Order of Heroes and their journey into the realm of dreams. To commemorate the new story segment is a new summoning event where characters from Fire Emblem: Thracia 776 can be unlocked. Another new event, Mjolnir's Strike, tasks players with earning more points than the opposing army to unlock rewards like Midgarm Gems and Dragonflowers. Smaller updates include the ability to learn skills right from a hero's profile screen and new music set to play at the Aether Resort.

Black Desert Mobile Finally Launches

The global launch of Pearl Abyss’ massive MMORPG Black Desert Mobile is finally here on both iOS and Android. Despite seeing an early release on Android back in October, the pre-registration phase garnered 4.5 million users. To commemorate this achievement, players who pre-registered will receive free rewards. An additional promotion allows Amazon Prime members, and thus Twitch Prime users, to unlock additional rewards by connecting an account to the game.