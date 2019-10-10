Mobile Games Hotspot: Apple Arcade Intros New Titles; 'Runescape' Coming to Mobile

Elsewhere in handheld gaming: Jam City's 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery' hits $150 million milestone and 'Mario Kart Tour' adds new tracks and characters.

Four new games have been added to Apple Arcade, bringing the total number of titles on Apple's new mobile game subscription service to 64.

The new offerings are an eclectic mix: Redout: Space Assault is a shooter that drops you in the year 2395 during the colonization of Mars (developer 34BigThings plans to also release the game on PC at a later time); The Bradwell Conspiracy, by Bossa Studios, is a narrative-driven adventure that finds you in the midst of a huge research and development complex after an explosion rocks the fundraiser you're attending causing you to utilize a device that prints objects into the real worldas you wander the rooms, solve puzzles, and listen to the fully-voiced story; Nightmare Farm follows a distressed girl as she stumbles into a mysterious farm where the strange residents help heal her mental and physical afflictions; and Pilgrims is an adventure game where wandering travelers collect a variety of tools and items that can be used to get past obstacles.

Here's what else is happening in the world of mobile games:

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Hits $150 Million

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, launched in April 2018, crossed a major milestone this week as it hit $153.5 million in lifetime sales. Hogwarts Mystery is now developer Jam City's most profitable game, claiming the top slot over Cookie Jam's $108 million and Panda Pop's $66 million. iOS users accounted for 54 percent of spending while Android users brought in 46 percent. The game has amassed 54.6 million downloads in the eighteen months since its launch.

Mario Kart Tour Adds 14 New Characters

Mario Kart Tour's New York Tour has come to an end and ushered in the Tokyo Tour, featuring a new track based on the Japanese city itself. The new update brings with it fourteen new characters, including Mario (Hakama), Peach (Kimono), Lakitu, Bowser Jr, Wario, Rosalina, Baby Rosaline and the seven Koopalings. New racetracks include SNES Rainbow Road, SNES Choco Island 2, N64 Kalimari Desert, 3DS Mario Circuit and 3DS Neo Bowser City. Nintendo also included new purchasable bundles like the pricey Diddy Kong Pack featuring 90 Rubies, a Quick Ticket and the titular character for $39.99.

Halloween Event Detailed for Wizards Unite

Harry Potter is having a moment as Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Niantic's Pokemon Go follow-up, is setting up a Halloween event kicking off this week. Through Oct. 14, players can take part in a new quest called the Brilliant Death Eater and an Azkaban Escapee. On Oct. 19, the game will celebrate its Community Day where creatures like werewolves and vampires will appear more frequently while a second quest, dubbed Brilliant Sirius Black and a Dementor, will start on Oct. 22 with the third and final quest, "Dark Arts-Themed Wizarding Challenge Fortress Chamber," will start on Halloween and feature limited-time rewards.

RuneScape Mobile Coming Later This Year

RuneScape Mobile aims to bring the classic role-playing experience to handheld devices with a targeted early access launch set later this year. Announced during RuneFest 2019 this past Saturday, the mobile client will feature touchscreen capabilities and cross-platform support. Players will be able to play on the same account whether it be on mobile or PC.