Mobile Games Hotspot: 'Candy Crush' Sequel Crosses $2B; 'Call of Duty' Season 2 Debuts

Elsewhere in gaming-on-the-go: 'Octopath Traveler' prequel delayed; Mega Man comes to 'Dragalia Lost'; big changes for 'Elder Scrolls: Blades.'

Mobile Games Hotspot is a curated weekly roundup of the top stories in gaming on-the-go.

Candy Crush Soda Saga hit a milestone this week as developer King announced the popular mobile game passed $2 billion in lifetime revenue, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower. The majority of spending came from the U.S. market, which made up 55 percent of total revenue, or $1.1 billion. Great Britain accounted for the second-most revenue, contributing 7 percent to the overall figure.

Originally released in October 2014, Candy Crush Soda Saga is the sequel to Candy Crush Saga, the mobile puzzle game which first debuted in 2012. The success of both games led to a third game known as Candy Crush Jelly Saga in 2016, and a fourth follow-up, Candy Crush Friends Saga, in 2018. A game show based on the franchise aired briefly on CBS in 2017.

Candy Crush Soda Saga boasts more than 410 million first-time downloads. The U.S. made up the bulk of installs with 68 million. The game also proved popular in India, which accounted for 50 million first-time installs.

King continues to see success come from its Candy Crush series, as the four titles amassed $381 million in Q3 2019 alone. Candy Crush Soda Saga was responsible for $85 million of this figure.

Here's what else is happening in the world of mobile games:

Season 2 Update for Call of Duty Mobile is Here

Call of Duty Mobile received its biggest update since it launched last month with the inclusion of two new zombie modes and the start of Season 2. Survival Mode sends hordes of the undead to your base where your goal is to cover up entry points, take down zombies and survive as many rounds as possible. Raid Mode places you in the Shi No Numa map where teammates also try to survive against zombie hordes but with different objectives. Season 2 brings winter themed rewards alongside new characters and other holiday themed content. The snowy Summit map has also been added.

Octopath Traveler Prequel Delayed to 2020

The mobile exclusive Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent will now release in Japan in 2020. Originally set to release before 2019 wrapped up, the developers sent out a tweet explaining the need to delay the game to ensure post launch content can release within a timely schedule. Champions of the Continent is set up as a prequel to 2018's role-playing game Octopath Traveler and will follow three champions. It was announced earlier this year.

Mega Man x Dragalia Lost Event Announced

An unexpected crossover is headed to one of Nintendo's mobile games. Starting today, Mega Man has arrived to Dragalia Lost in a special event that will run until Dec. 15. This event allows you to play as Mega Man and upgrade him as you play through the story and complete challenges. Event exclusive weapons like the Mega Buster will be made available for other characters and special collectibles can also be unlocked. Art and music from the Mega Man series will also be included.

Big Changes Coming to The Elder Scrolls: Blades

The Elder Scrolls: Blades is still going strong and a new update set to release in early December plans to shake things up even more. Chest timers will be a thing of the past as in-game chests will now open immediately. Additional loot will fall from enemies as you defeat them and all jobs will feature a boss that will drop even more loot. A new PvP mode where you can fight one-on-one battles with other players online is also coming, but you'll have to be at level 5 or higher.