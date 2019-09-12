Mobile Games Hotspot: GameClub Counters Apple Arcade; 'Mario Kart' Tour Gets New Characters

Elsewhere in mobile gaming, AR title 'Dragon Quest Walk' debuts in Japan and 'Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered' finally sets a release date.

Mobile games service GameClub, which was first announced in March, offered a bit of counter-programming to Apple's full unveiling of the Apple Arcade service.

In a new trailer for the service, which aims to bring over 100 different titles that have since been removed or deemed outdated from the App Store, GameClub showcased some of the newer games headed to its platform such as Super Crate Box, Rope Rescue, Space Miner, Legendary Wars, Tales of the Adventure Company, Run Roo Run, Cubed Rally Racer and many more.

The GameClub team is working with developers to update their old games to function on newer phones and current mobile devices. Games will be available to download through the App Store and Google Play, as they normally would be, but a GameClub membership is required to play the full title. Ads or in-app purchases will not be included in any of the games and any additional content previously held behind a paywall will be included within the full game. An internet connection is not required. Anyone who previously purchased a specific game within the service will be able to play for free.

GameClub is also working on its own original content that will be part of the subscription. Details on pricing has not been set, but launch is scheduled for this fall with at least 50 games set to be playable.

Here's what else is happening in the world of mobile games:

Dragon Quest Walk Launches in Japan

Pokemon Go's successful launch and continued presence continues to impact new releases, including that of Dragon Quest Walk which releases in Japan on Thursday. As the latest mobile AR game to hit the market, Dragon Quest has players walk around an in-game map that matches the real world where enemies pop up, presenting a chance to battle and add them to your bestiary. Quests will be available to push the story along and landmarks like the Tokyo Tower and Osaka Castle can also be visited. Plans for a release outside of Japan have not been announced.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Arrives in January

The GameCube classic is finally getting remastered and is now set to launch on Jan. 23, 2020. Originally released in 2004, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles follows a group of adventurers who battle monsters and explore dungeons as they search for rare trees that can help save the world from a poisonous gas. Although the GameCube version placed a large focus on multiplayer and GameBoy Advance connectivity, these features will be streamlined without the need of additional accessories. The remastered version will be released on Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Mario Kart Tour Reveals New Characters

Following the release of the official trailer for Mario Kart Tour two weeks ago, the game's official Twitter account has provided new details leading up to the Sept. 25 release. While it was originally speculated Peachette would simply be an alternate costume for characters, it has since been revealed that she will be a playable character with a new special item, the Mushroom Cannon. Using the weapon will fire up a cannon that blasts out a dozen mushrooms, giving you and other nearby players plenty of boosts. Diddy Kong, returning to the series after 11 years, also gets a new item with the Banana Barrels that blast out bananas similarly to the Mushroom Cannon. The Super Horn from Mario Kart 8 and the Mega Mushroom from Mario Kart Wii are also set to return.