Mobile Games Hotspot: Marvel Debuts RPG Exclusive For Phones; 'Pokemon Go' Launching New Competitive Mode

Elsewhere in gaming-on-the-go: Mobile games are sparse on PAX East show floor and Scrabble comes to phones.

Mobile Games Hotspot is a curated weekly roundup of the top stories in gaming on-the-go.

Marvel and Netmarble are pairing up once again for Marvel: Future Revolution, the comic giant’s first open world role-playing game exclusively on mobile. The game is a follow up to 2015's Marvel: Future Fight.

Future Revolution's story follows the aftermath of an event that merges various Earths, including each universe’s altered version of iconic Marvel super heroes and villains. "Primary Earth" serves as a breeding ground for the Omega Flight team of super heroes aimed to take down a new group of villains. Although the number of playable characters will continue to increase as updates roll in, the initial launch will include familiar faces like Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Captain America and Captain Marvel. Villains include Red Skull, Baron Mordo, M.O.D.O.K., Green Goblin and Red Goblin.

A release date has not been announced for Marvel: Future Revolution but a launch on iOS and Android can be expected sometime in 2020.

Here's what else is happening in the world of mobile games:

Pokemon Go's Battle League Gears Up for Season 1

Starting on March 13, Pokemon Go's competitive player vs. player (PvP) scene is entering its first official season. Different leagues limiting the type of Pokemon that can enter, specifically the amount of CP (combat points, a monster’s strength) a Pokemon has, will run every two weeks before concluding on April 24. For Season 1, rewards now include legendary and mythical Pokemon like Darkrai, Thundurus and Altered Forme Giratina. Based on feedback from the preseason of Go Battle League, certain changes like making wins more impactful will be included. Before the new season starts, a new event aimed to help trainers prepare for Season 1 will start.

Showcased at PAX East

Despite hundreds of games that packed the PAX East show floor in Boston this past weekend, only two mobile exclusive games were playable for attendees. In Sandship, a resource management game, an endlessly moving tank collects a single resource while you configure the machines inside to produce new materials and tools. With additional quests and research tasks, Rockbite Games offers plenty to keep players monitoring every inch of their craft. The second mobile game, Election Year Knockout by ExceptioNULL Games, pits versions of well-known politicians from various sides of the political spectrum against each other in the boxing ring.

Although not exclusive to mobile platforms, three other games had a playable demo on a mobile device. Summoner's Fate by D20Studiouis is a card focused turn based strategy game with free roam elements. A second game, Collapsus by Wraith Games, is a connect-four puzzler featuring accelerometer controls and challenge modes. The White Door continues a multi-game narrative as the 14th installment featuring comic book formatting and escape-the-room elements. A demo of the already-released Apple Arcade exclusive Dodo Peak was also playable on the show floor.

Make Room for Scrabble on Mobile

A team-up between Hasbro & Mattel is bringing the classicScrabble board game to mobile. As a free-to-play game,Scrabble GO offers a classic mode that brings the traditional word assembling strategies to phones, while a more competitive mode will offer leaderboards and ways to challenge and interact with friends. Scrabble GO is currently available on both iOS and Android devices.

Mario Kart Tour Multiplayer Right Around Corner

After two trial runs, multiplayer is officially launching in Mario Kart Tour on March 8. Three main modes will be included at launch. The first allows you to partner with friends online or with those nearby, while the other two modes allow you to race online with those around the world. Standard Races are available to all players and will feature 100cc races. Gold Races bump races into 150cc and 200cc but are only available for subscribed Gold Pass members. Both modes also give players a ranking based on performance.