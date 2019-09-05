Mobile Games Hotspot: 'Pokemon Go' Continues Hot Streak; 'Lego Star Wars' Inbound For 2020

Elsewhere, 'The Addams Family' is coming to mobile ahead of the new animated film.

Mobile Games Hotspot is a curated weekly roundup of the top stories in gaming on-the-go.

As Pokemon Go moves past its third anniversary, the ultra-popular mobile game saw its fourth most profitable month in August, according to a new report from analytics firm Sensor Tower. The period was the highest month in player spending since September 2016.

Pokemon Go saw over $110 million globally in revenue in August, marking a 44 percent year-over-year jump and a 76 percent increase over July. Overall first-time downloads also went up year-over-year, from 5.2 million to 5.7 million.

A recent increase in special events, such as the addition of Team Rocket battles and the introduction of Generation 5 monsters, may have helped the game garner extra attention.

That said, Pokemon Go was not the highest-earning mobile game for the month of August. PUBG Mobile claimed the top spot with $160 million, while Fate/Grand Order and Honor of Kings rounded out the top three with $159 million and $141 million, respectively. Pokemon Go took fourth place with its $110 million.

Here's what else is happening in the world of mobile games:

Homeworld Series Coming to Mobile

The Homeworld series got a lot of love at PAX West this weekend with the announcement of two new games, Homeworld 3 and Homeworld Mobile. A teaser trailer for the mobile game was released alongside the announcement, although it didn't provide too much context on what fans can expect from the actual game. Despite being published by Gearbox, Homeworld 3 was placed on Fig where those who invest $50 will be granted early access to Homeworld Mobile.

LEGO Star Wars Battles Sets 2020 Release

A new mobile game spanning all nine Star Wars films is set to release on Android and iOS in 2020. Developed by TT Games, the same company behind the similarly-themed Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, this handheld version throws players into online PvP battles. Build towers on the playing field as you use a team to tactically move to push and attack enemies and defend your own territory. Because Battles features heroes and locations from all nine movies, players can expect over 40 characters like Kylo Ren, Yoda, Rey and Boba Fett.

Tencent's Pokemon GO Clone Hits $50 Million

A new report claims Let's Hunt Monsters has hit the $50 million mark in revenue, making it the second-most profitable location-based mobile AR game on the market, at least based on iOS data. Tencent is behind Let's Hunt Monsters, their version of Pokemon Go that shares a similar style and similar gameplay. Other games in the same category come close to the same stats with Jurassic Park Alive sitting at $25 million and The Walking Dead Our World at $12 million, but nothing comes close to the behemoth that is Pokemon Go at $1,270 million. Interestingly, Let's Hunt Monsters beats out Harry Potter Wizards Unite and its $8.4 million despite launching two months earlier and primarily for the Chinese market.

The Addams Family Gets a New Mobile Game

A new mobile game and movie tie-in is set to release on October 6 for iOS and Android, putting players in control of the Addams Family as they attempt to reunite the spooky relatives and refurbish their mansion. The Addams Family Mystery Mansion features chapters and missions where decorations and furniture can be collected, along with iconic characters. The Addams Family movie premieres two days after, so it's a neat way to catch up with Morticia and Gomez before seeing them in theaters.