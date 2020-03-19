Mobile Games Hotspot: 'Pokemon Go' Encourages Users to Stay at Home With Updated Events

Elsewhere in gaming-on-the-go: 'Dead by Deadlight' coming to phones in April; new 'Game of Thrones' title, 'Teamfight Tactics' and 'Sky: Children of the Light' debuting soon; and 'Pokemon Home' app rakes in $2.6 million over first month.

As with a vast majority of the gaming industry, the coronavirus pandemic continues to thwart plans and conventions, including many of the events set for the months of March and April in Pokemon Go. While many were cancelled, some of the game's events were instead altered to encourage players to stay home and play a game very much focused on going out and exploring.

Despite canceling the weekly raid hour this week, Niantic plans to continue forth with their previously announced Genesect event, albeit with a few changes. The paid event sees an increase in normal, fire, water, electric and ice type Pokemon, along with the release of shiny Nincada and doubling stardust rewards. Completing research tasks will eventually lead to an encounter with the legendary Genesect Pokemon, but some of these challenges were altered to help players using the app from home.

These new updated tasks include catching monsters of various types, playing with your buddy Pokemon and battling another trainer through GO Battle League. The paid event starts on March 20 and will now end on March 26, three days later than previously announced.

Other events were not as lucky. Planned real-world location-based safari zone events have all been postponed including those in St. Louis, Philadelphia and Liverpool. Typically these events see increased Pokemon spawns and special Poke Stops all in one concentrated location.

Here's what else is happening in the world of mobile games.

Dead by Daylight Set for April

The mobile version of Dead by Daylight, the survival horror co-op game currently available on PC and consoles, will launch on iOS and Android devices on April 16. Five players enter a creepy multiplayer map where one player controls a ruthless and powerful killer while the others play as survivors trying to escape. A special promotion asking players to pre-register the mobile game before release tasked users with reaching a certain number of overall pre-registrations to unlock rewards that would be made available once the game launches. With over 1 million pre-registrations made, all the rewards have been unlocked and include several in-game outfits, accessories and iridescent shards.

Trio of Titles On the Way

Dead by Daylight isn't the only mobile game releasing soon as a number of upcoming games now have release dates for both iOS and Android. Teamfight Tactics, the Auto Chess battler from the world of League of Legends, is out today as a free download. On March 26, Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall will finally be released as a tactical role-playing game featuring characters in their likeness from the HBO drama series. Sky: Children of the Light is making the jump to Android in April after it initially released on iOS back in July of last year.

Pokemon Home Rakes In $2.6 Million

Pokemon Home managed to gross $2.6 million worldwide after one month of launch. The unique subscription-based tool allows players to transfer and trade Pokemon from a variety of entries in the series, including last year's Pokemon Sword and Shield. The mobile companion app and its Nintendo Switch variation brought in 2.3 million downloads over its first month, with the U.S. accounting for 30 percent of total installs. The one month payment plan at $2.99 was the most popular option followed by the 12 month plan at $15.99 and finally the three month plan at $4.99.

New Update and Event for The King of Fighters ALLSTAR

A new event is starting up in The King of Fighters ALLSTAR, a mobile action RPG featuring the likes of Terry Bogard, Ryo Sakazaki and Kyo Kusanagi from SNK's classic fighting game franchise. The False Halloween event kicks off this week where exclusive fighters, including Halloween Night Heidern, Halloween Night Li Xiangfei and Halloween Night Blue Mary, can be unlocked. Event-exclusive activities include the Halloween Cake Guard Dungeon, the False Halloween Super Mission and the False Halloween Attendance. A new dungeon can be played where defeating Pumpkin Head can earn you rewards such as Gold, Rubies and Fighter Affinity items. The event wraps up on April 6.