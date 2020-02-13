Mobile Games Hotspot: 'Pokemon Home' Debuts; New 'Warhammer' Strategy Title Incoming

Elsewhere in gaming-on-the-go: 'Mario Kart Tour' drifts into Vancouver; Wakanda faction revealed for upcoming 'Marvel Realm of Champions; and 'Forza Street' races onto phones.

Mobile Games Hotspot is a curated weekly roundup of the top stories in gaming on-the-go.

Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower is getting a mobile game adaption that aims to bring the board game of the same name to life. The turn-based strategy game promises a lengthy campaign during the Age of Sigmar where players face multiple trials to help locate and collect fragments of the Gaunt Summoner's amulet.

In addition to the main campaign, daily quests and challenges will be available that provide the chance to earn legendary weapons, new character traits and gold. Solo missions require you to abandon any teammates and task you with fighting strong heroes. Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower is set to be released on iOS and Android later this year.

Here's what else is happening in the world of mobile games:

Pokemon Home Sets Up Shop on Mobile

Pokemon Home, the subscription based storage service for collecting and holding Pokemon from throughout the main series of games, is now out on Nintendo Switch and mobile. Monsters caught in Sword and Shield and Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Evee! can be transferred into the service and brought into the two current Generation 8 games (the aforementioned Pokemon Sword and Shield). Players can also use Pokemon Bank to bring in Pokemon from the 3DS era of games and even further back in the series timeline. A number of trade options are available including a Wonder Box where multiple Pokemon are randomly traded with another user's selection. After the one month free trial, use of Pokemon Home will require $2.99 for one month, $4.99 for three months or $15.99 for a full year.

Minecraft Earth Gets an Update

A new Minecraft Earth update rolled out this week introducing several new features and a few bug fixes. The health stat got a few changes, as now any health lost during one adventure will carry on when you start the next one. Health is now displayed while on the map and dying during an adventure will bring you back with a lower amount. Fruit, meat, and vegetables can be consumed to regain health and there's a new item info option within menus. Bug fixes include the ability to get your bucket back when smelting lava and the glitch that caused players to get stuck in the adventure preview screen is now fixed.

Mario Kart Tour Drifts Into Vancouver

This week's new update for Mario Kart Tour continues the previous tours chilly theme by introducing a brand new track based in Canada with the Vancouver Tour. The next two weeks will feature Vancouver Velocity and its variants as the featured track while a number of previously released tracks return after getting put on hold. Spotlight characters, drivers who will only be available during this tour, include Rosalina (Aurora) and Wario (Hiker). A light blue color variation of Birdo was also added and will still be available after the tour ends in two weeks.

Latest House Revealed for Realm of Champions

Marvel Realm of Champions continues to gear up for its 2020 release with the reveal of another faction, this time the Kingdom of Wakanda. The new house has a history of political disarray and nearly saw the entire kingdom banished out of existence when the king was slain by Maestro. At the time of Realm of Champions, Queen Shuri rules Wakanda and aims to bring the kingdom back to its former glory while moving past certain traditions. The Kingdom of Wakanda joins the already announced houses of Iron House, Temple of Vishanti and Patriot Garrison.

Forza Street Coming to Android

Forza Street, the spin-off of Microsoft's long running racing series, is now available to pre-register on Android. It was first released on Windows 10 under the Miami Street title before getting renamed to Forza Street alongside a mobile release announcement in April 2019. Now, a partnership with Samsung is bringing the mobile game to Android first while a release on iOS is planned for later.