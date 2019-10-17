Mobile Games Hotspot: Riot Games Branches Out, 'Zombieland' Shambles Onto Phones

As part of its 10-year anniversary celebration for 'League of Legends', Riot Games introduced a slate of new titles. Elsewhere in mobile gaming: 'Zombieland' gets interactive, Halloween comes to 'PUBG' and 'Pokemon Go' and Apple Arcade adds to its library.

Mobile Games Hotspot is a curated weekly roundup of the top stories in gaming on-the-go.

Riot Games commemorated the 10th anniversary of its flagship title, League of Legends, by announcing three new games, all of which will be playable on mobile devices.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is a pocket-sized version of the base game that's being built from the ground up with console and mobile platforms in mind. The mobile version of the multiplayer online battle arena game pits a team of five against a quintet of enemy players in matches that last about 15 to 18 minutes, much quicker than their PC equivalents. Controls will not be be click based as they are on PC and will instead utilize control sticks as the primary scheme for movement. Wild Rift is expected to launch with 40 characters by the end of 2020 as a free-to-play release.

Riot's second mobile game brings the Auto Chess genre (a modified version of the classic board game) to phones with Teamfight Tactics, which launched earlier this year on PC. The mobile version will be supported alongside the original. New champions and abilities are planned every three to four months and cross-platform support will allow players on PC, Mac, and mobile to play together. Teamfight Tactics will also be free-to-play and is expected to release in the first quarter of 2020.

Finally, Riot Games announced Legends of Runeterra, a digital card game that features characters and items from the League of Legends universe. As the third free-to-play game, cards can be earned and unlocked within the game or can be purchased with real-world currency. Legends of Runeterra is set for both mobile and PC and players can sign up for the closed beta ahead of its 2020 release.

Here's what else is happening in the world of mobile games:

Zombieland Goes Mobile

Zombieland: Double Tapper, an "idle RPG" where players travel across the U.S. to collect classic and original heroes from the film universe, is currently available on both iOS and Android devices, just ahed of Zombieland: Double Tap hitting theaters on Friday.

Halloween Comes to PUBG Mobile...

The 0.15.0 update for PUBG Mobile rolled in several new features, including two new modes. Payload Mode introduces helicopters, a super weapon crate, an air strike beacon and the ability to revive fallen teammates at Communication Towers. A second mode, dubbed Survive Till Dawn, brings in Halloween elements by adding zombies that can be killed to find bio-warfare weapons that are effective against both the undead and humans. The update also adds the ability to grab onto ledges of buildings across all modes and the new BRDM-2 Amphibious Armored Vehicle which lets you travel on land and sea.

... and Pokemon Go

Another Pokemon Go event is here and this time it's all about the spookiest time of year. New clothing options will be available in the shop and a new set of Shadow pokemon including Beedrill, Electabuzz, Lapras and more will debut at Team GO Rocket locations. Ghost and Dark type monsters will be more common in the wild and the Yamask pokemon, along with its shiny variant, will be catchable for the first time. The legendary Darkrai — along with costume-wearing versions of Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle — will take the stage as raid bosses throughout the event. The event begins Thursday at 1 p.m. PT and will run through Nov. 1.

Apple Arcade's Library Gets Bigger

The Apple Arcade continues to grow as five new games were added to the service this week, bringing the total number of games to 69. The new mobile games include the robot-building Decoherence, the artistically creepy Stela, the pixelated platformer INMOST, the musical shoot-em-up Mind Symphony and the explosive racer ShockRods.