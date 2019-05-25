Moby Apologizes for "Inconsiderate" Mention of Natalie Portman in Biography

After the actress denied the singer's characterization that they had dated, Moby admitted he "should've acted more responsibly and respectfully" when they first met.

Moby has issued an apology to Natalie Portman Saturday morning after she called him out earlier this week for misrepresenting their relationship in his memoir, Then It Fell Apart.

The musician originally wrote that he and Portman dated in 1999, but Portman denied it, telling Harper's Bazaar, "I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school. He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. There was no fact checking from him or his publisher – it almost feels deliberate. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me. It wasn’t the case. There are many factual errors and inventions. I would have liked him or his publisher to reach out to fact check.”

In a post to Instagram today, Moby has admitted it was "inconsiderate" to not reach out to Portman before publishing the book.

"As some time has passed I've realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid," he wrote. "I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction. I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress."

"I tried to treat everyone I included in Then It Fell Apart with dignity and respect, but nonetheless it was truly inconsiderate for me to not let them know before the book was released," he continued. "So for that I apologize, to Natalie, as well as the other people I wrote about in Then It Fell Apart without telling them beforehand."

He also referenced the age gap between the two, but he continued to erroneously state that the two are "almost 14 years" apart, writing, "Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should've acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago." Moby, 53, is actually 16 years older than Portman, who is 37.

