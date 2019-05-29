Moby Cancels Remaining Book Tour Dates Amid Natalie Portman Controversy

In a statement posted on Moby’s website Wednesday, the singer is "canceling all upcoming public appearances for the foreseeable future," with tickets for the remaining UK and Ireland dates to be refunded.

In a statement posted on Moby’s website, the singer is “canceling all upcoming public appearances for the foreseeable future," with tickets for the remaining UK and Ireland dates to be refunded. The website also stated that Moby will provide signed bookplates to those who purchased tickets.

The news comes after Portman blasted the singer for allegedly fabricating information he wrote about her in his memoir Then it Fell Apart. The singer claimed that Portman asked to hang out with him after one his shows in 1999 when she was 20 years old, though she was actually 18 at the time.

"I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school," Portman said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. She added, “He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18."

Portman also revealed that she never dated the singer, as it was insinuated, and she only hung out with Moby for “a handful of times," before realizing how "inappropriate” it was that an older man was interested in her.

"When we met after the show, he said, 'let’s be friends,’" she continued. "He was on tour and I was working, shooting a film, so we only hung out a handful of times before I realized that this was an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate.”

Following Portman’s comments, Moby issued an apology on his Instagram, admitting that it was "inconsiderate" of him to "not fully respect her reaction" and “let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand."

He added: "I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely shouldn’t acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago."

The singer also announced that he was "going to go away for awhile" amid the backlash and stressed that "all of this has been my own fault."

"I am the one who released the book without showing it to the people I wrote about. I’m the one who posted defensively and arrogantly. I’m the one who behaved inconsiderately and disrespectfully, both in 2019 and in 1999. There is obviously no one else to blame but me," he wrote.

Then it Fell Apart is available now.