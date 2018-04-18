Model Alliance Calls for Action Against Karl Lagerfeld Following "Sordid Creatures" Comments

Lagerfeld called models "stupid" and "toxic" in an interview, and said models should "join a nunnery" if they don't want their pants pulled down during photo shoots.

An organization that protects the rights of models has called for action against outspoken fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Lagerfeld was quoted by a French magazine as calling models "stupid," ''toxic" and "sordid creatures."

The April 12 interview on the magazine's website, Numero.com, also quotes Lagerfeld as saying models should "join a nunnery" if they don't want their pants pulled down during photo shoots.

The founder of the Model Alliance, Sara Ziff, says Lagerfeld's remarks were a "flippant dismissal" of sexual harassment and abuse in the fashion industry.