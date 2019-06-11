Moderators Set for NBC News/MSNBC Democratic Primary Debate

Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and Jose Diaz-Balart will moderate the event, to be held on June 26 and June 27.

On Tuesday morning, the moderators were announced for the first Democratic primary debate, to be held on June 26 and June 27 in Miami in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee.

The event, held jointly by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo, will be moderated by Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow and Telemundo anchor Jose Diaz-Balart.

According to the network, "Lester Holt will appear in both hours of the debate each night including moderating the first hour with Savannah Guthrie and Jose Diaz-Balart. He will be joined by Chuck Todd and Rachel Maddow in the second hour."

The prime time events will be broadcast live across all three networks with real-time Spanish-language translations on Telemundo, according to the company. In addition, the two-night special event will also be streamed for free on NBC News’ digital properties, including NBC News NOW, NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, NBC News Mobile App, and OTT apps in addition to Telemundo’s digital platforms.

The second of 12 debates, hosted by CNN, will be held in July. ABC News will host the third debate in September after a break in August.

The candidate lineup for the NBC News/MSNBC/Telemundo debate has yet to be announced.