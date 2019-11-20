'Modern Love's' Tangled Web: How 16 Stars Are Connected (Chart)

These actors in Amazon's new ensemble series don't all get to appear in episodes together, but The Hollywood Reporter tracked down how they're all intertwined.

Can you feel the love … on Amazon?

Based on the popular New York Times column, the eight-episode anthology series chronicles love stories in the Big Apple, from hospital dates to reconnecting with the ones that got away.

In honor of celebrating the multitude of love connections on the show, THR looked into just how many degrees of Hollywood separation the actors in the Amazon show are from each other offscreen.

Aside from appearing in their episode "Rallying to Keep the Game Alive" together, John Slattery guest-starred on 30 Rock with Tina Fey. But Andrew Scott, who is in the seventh episode of Modern Love, "Hers Was a World of One," isn't too far from Tina Fey, either. He was in Sherlock with Martin Freeman, who co-starred in Whiskey Tango Foxtrot with Fey.

But the connections get more complicated, as Anne Hathaway, who spearheads episode three, "Take Me As I Am, Whoever I Am," has to take some extra steps to get there. In The Devil Wears Prada, Hathaway was Meryl Streep's dutiful assistant. Streep played opposite Alec Baldwin in It's Complicated, and Baldwin was, of course, a regular on 30 Rock with Fey. And those are just a few of Tina Fey's Modern Love connections.

Click the image below for a larger version of the chart to see more of how Modern Love's stars are interconnected. Trace the lines to see the bubbles of projects that tie each of the actors together with a little extra help from their Hollywood friends.