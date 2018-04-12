Moises Arias Joins Cole Sprouse in Romantic Drama 'Five Feet Apart'

'The Kings of Summer' star will play Poe in the pic directed by Justin Baldoni for CBS Films.

The Kings of Summer star Moises Arias has joined Cole Sprouse in Five Feet Apart, a romantic drama from CBS Films, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Arias will play the role of Poe, as Justin Baldoni, the Jane the Virgin star who has directed several documentaries, is helming the feature. Arias' credits include Pitch Perfect 3, Ben Hur and The Land.

Academy Award-winner Cathy Schulman (Crash) is producing Five Feet Apart, via her Welle Entertainment banner along with Baldoni, who produces via his company, Wayfarer Entertainment.

Written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis, the script centers on two young people who meet and fall in love while being treated for their illnesses, knowing that they are both living on borrowed time.

The story is described as being uplifting and about the people who help make every moment count as well as the transcendent power of love. Mark Ross is overseeing production for CBS Films.

Arias is repped by Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates.