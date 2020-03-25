Super Dry Hands? Here are 10 Moisturizers to Use After Washing and Sanitizing

As critical as hand washing is, water can be rough on the skin which can cause hands to feel chapped and brittle. Kate Somerville, whose clients include Renee Zellweger and Ali Wong — urges people to understand the complexity of the skin and why moisture is important.

Kate Somerville, owner of Skin Health Experts (locations in Los Angeles and New York) — whose clients include Renee Zellweger, Constance Zimmer, Ali Wong, Dove Cameron, Lisa Rinna and Emma Roberts — urges people to understand the complexity of the skin and why moisture is important. "If you're washing your hands often they may begin to feel dry and cracked," says Somerville. "The outermost layer of the skin on our hands is composed of oils which act as a barrier, and seal in their natural moisture. When we continuously wash with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizers, we are breaking that down and leaving skin exposed."

She says ingredients like shea butter, aloe or soothing botanicals will restore the skin's natural barrier function and says Aquaphor, an over-the-counter product which contains petrolatum, is great for healing dry, cracked skin.

Contrary to popular belief that prolonged dry hands can cause long-term effects like premature wrinkles, Somerville affirms this isn't so. "In reality, dry skin just causes fine lines and wrinkles to appear more exaggerated." When using hand soaps, she recommends fragrance-free antibacterial soaps and hand sanitizers with a threshold of 60% alcohol. She adds moisturizer should be placed back into the skin after each wash.

Here are 10 hand creams enriched with moisturizing minerals and vitamins to help skin retain its natural glow and healthy appearance.

1. Tatcha

Infused with natural properties like natural Japanese indigo extract to soothe skin, this hydrating formula protects against aging for smooth hands. Drew Barrymore is a fan of the brand; $85 at tatcha.com.

2. Chanel

This moisturizer absorbs into the skin without residue or a sticky layer. It contains Iris pallida, said to help heal blemishes. Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Rihanna are fans of the brand; $50 at chanel.com.

3. Jo Malone

This three-piece collection alleviates dry hands in a light-weight formula that contains apricot kernel oil. Meghan Markle wears the brand; $60 at jomalone.com.

4. La Mer

Made paraben-free, this rich hand emollient leaves thirsty skin radiant and healthy. Kate Hudson and Gal Gadot like the brand; $90 at cremedelamer.com.

5. La Prairie

This solution features ingredients that defend against the lack of moisture and exfoliants that improve elasticity and vibrance. Chrissy Teigen loves the brand. $125 at laprairie.com.

6. Byredo

This formula contains shea butter and notes of bergamot, orris, pine needle and sandalwood. Shay Mitchell, Kristen Stewart, Kate Bosworth and Victoria Beckham is a fan of the brand. $43; byredo.com.

7. L'Occitane

Made with 20 percent shea butter, this cream also contains vitamin E and hints of jasmine; $12 at nordstrom.

8. Malin + Goetz

This cruelty-free hand cream contains honey and fatty acids to heal dehydrated skin; $22 at malinandgoetz.com.

9. Necessaire

This fragrance-free formula is enriched with multi-vitamins and fruit extract; $25 at necessaire.com.

10. Kate Somerville

Formulated with oat kernel flour to ease irritation and Japanese kelp to add moisture, this cream is gentle enough to use on the hands, face and body; $48 at katesomerville.com.