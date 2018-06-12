Molly Shannon Talks Her Onscreen "Volatile Marriage" in 'Divorce': "It Felt Really Real" | Comedy Actress Roundtable

"You try to heal these old parts of your childhood through marriage, and most of the time it doesn't work. It's really hard."

"So many people struggle in marriage. It's really hard. You can feel really alone in that, really alone," Molly Shannon told The Hollywood Reporter of her supporting role on HBO's Divorce alongside Sarah Jessica Parker.

"My character is a character who has a volatile marriage, a rollercoaster marriage, and I have so many women coming up to me," Shannon told THR. "They really related to it."

"Women need to see themselves represented onscreen. I just felt like it was really real. Over 55 percent of marriages don't work. You try to heal these old parts of your childhood through marriage, and most of the time it doesn't work. It's really hard."

"I don't come from a traditional home," Shannon told THR. "I was raised by a man, my mom died when I little, so I don't have any ideas of how life should be for women and children and families. I'm the most open person. Traditional marriage is an odd, kind of foreign thing to me that I don't really know that much about even though I'm in one." Shannon has been married to artist Fritz Chestnut since 2004.

The actress has two career Emmy nominations for her guest role on Enlightened and her work on Saturday Night Live.

The full Emmy Roundtables air every Sunday on SundanceTV beginning June 24 and on THR.com the following Monday. The full Comedy Actress Roundtable starring Drew Barrymore, Tracee Ellis Ross, Shannon, Debra Messing, Alison Brie, Rachel Brosnahan and Frankie Shaw airs Sunday, July 1, on Sundance TV. Tune in to THR.com/roundtables for more roundtables featuring talent from the year’s top shows.