Golden Globes: 10 Moments the TV Cameras Missed

An early exit from Jay-Z and Beyonce, a busy table for the 'Parasite' crew and a promise from 'Fleabag's' Phoebe Waller-Bridge to auction her Globes outfit for charity were among the best moments the NBC broadcast didn't catch on Sunday night.

Ricky Gervais kept the energy up and the audience on their toes with his specific brand of feather-ruffling humor during the 2020 Golden Globes. The evening marked the British comedian and actor's fifth time hosting and saw Gervais as well as the ceremony's various presenters and nominees deliver some unforgettable and even eye-popping comments throughout the Sunday night event.

On stage, the evening was full of nods to Australia's wildfire crisis, political activism and giving credit where it is due — to everyone from production crews to lifetime-achievement awards recipients like Ellen DeGeneres and Tom Hanks. But the action on the carpet, inside the international ballroom at the Beverly Hilton hotel and at the afterparties didn't stop when the cameras did.

The Hollywood Reporter has gathered some of the best unseen moments and interactions, so here are nine things that happened during the 2020 Golden Globes broadcast that didn't make it on TV.

The Golden Globes menu goes vegan: This year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association went in a different direction for the 2020 Golden Globes dinner. Executive chef Matthew Morgan was behind the ceremony's entirely meat- and dairy-free menu for one of Hollywood's biggest nights. The spread included an appetizer of chilled golden beet soup and a main course of king oyster mushroom scallops with mushroom risotto, brussels sprouts, globe carrots and pea tendrils. Attendees also received a vegan opera dome with praline Gunaja crumble and caramelized hazelnuts for dessert.

Mushroom “scallops” is the entree.... pic.twitter.com/6o31La0mZQ — Matthew Belloni (@THRMattBelloni) January 5, 2020

As for the year's special cocktail, the "Moet Golden Hour" is a mix of Belvedere pink grapefruit vodka, fresh pineapple juice, simple syrup, Moët Imperial Brut Champagne, pineapple chunk and smoked salt for garnish.

The Parasite crew were one of the night's hottest commodities: Director Bong Joon Ho and the rest of the Parasite team were among the night's most popular guests. Bong was all smiles as he and the rest of his creative team arrived on the carpet. Later, they were all greeted at their table by a number of attendees and fellow nominees. Among those who shared their admiration for the best foreign-language film winner and best director and best screenplay nominee was Frozen 2 co-director Chris Buck.

Chris Buck, co-director of Frozen 2, fanboying for a photo with the Parasite table. Parasite peeps very popular. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/UDBIat1Jhl — Matthew Belloni (@THRMattBelloni) January 6, 2020

After the ceremony, during THR's official Golden Globes aftershow, Bong's translator, Sharon Choi, revealed that she was interested in following in his footsteps by pursuing a career in directing.

Cythnia Erivo and Billy Porter celebrated their achievements: The Pose actor and Harriet star have a lot in common. Both were 2020 lead acting nominees. The singer-actors have both also appeared in Tony award-winning Broadway musicals and are now some of Hollywood's most sought after black talent. Before the ceremony kicked off, THR senior writer Bryn Sandberg caught the two in a warm embrace while chatting it up on the Globes carpet.

Billy Porter and Cynthia Erivo embrace pic.twitter.com/bB12bnYGVC — Bryn Elise Sandberg (@brynsandberg) January 6, 2020

Porter was later seen inside the ballroom hanging out with other nominees Meryl Streep and Ana De Armas.

Meryl, Billy and Ana pic.twitter.com/bb7UADa3EY — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 6, 2020

Brad Pitt and Greta Gerwig snag Golden Globe firsts and lasts: Each year, there's always an eye on the first and last to hit the red carpet. In the case of the 2020 Golden Globes, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star Brad Pitt was the last to walk, stopped at practically every step as he made his way down the line.

Brad Pitt is the last one to come down the line and got stopped for approx 10 selfies in 30 seconds #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/QYyq9Xdwdw — Mia Galuppo (@miagaluppo) January 6, 2020

But this year, award-winning director, writer and actress Greta Gerwig took the title for a different kind of first. As other guests milled and chatted about on the carpet and around the Beverly Hilton, the Little Women director was among the first A-listers to take a seat at her table.

Greta Gerwig wins the prize for the first A-Lister to actually take her seat inside. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/eJcpbReYfx — Matthew Belloni (@THRMattBelloni) January 5, 2020

Jay-Z and Beyoncé make a quick exit: THR editorial director Matthew Belloni shared during the live Twitter aftershow that the power couple, who were in attendance due to Beyonce's best song nomination, stayed for only half of the entire show.

Goodbey to Jay and Bey pic.twitter.com/hYJF6hcH9L — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 6, 2020

A standing ovation: There were a handful of standing ovations within the Beverly Hilton on Sunday night, but THR awards analyst Scott Feinberg tweeted that not only did Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree Tom Hanks garner rousing applause, but earned one of the longest ovations he's ever seen.

Tom Hanks, recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, receives one of the biggest standing Os I’ve ever seen at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/OdkPApxtNm — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 6, 2020

Heavy lies the Globe: In 2019, Succession's family drama and catchy theme song compelled HBO viewers. The series also had its day at the Golden Globes, winning for best drama series, while star Brian Cox won for best performance by an actor in a drama series. Onstage, he apologized to his fellow nominees for winning and backstage he continued his humorous and hurried tone, encouraging photographers to move along as they grabbed shots of him with his statue.

“Hurry up with the photos, because this is fucking heavy.” Oh, how we cherish Logan Roy #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ATlOiCZAnF — Tara Bitran (@tarabitran) January 6, 2020

Legendary lyricist and longtime Elton John collaborator Bernie Taupin and actor Ramy Youssef were also among the night's winners, and had their own humbling experiences holding their awards.

The best seat in the house: Each year, setting the seating chart for the Golden Globes is a tricky endeavor. Not only does it matter who is sitting next to who, but it also matters exactly where they're sitting in relation to the stage. While the cameras caught a number of the front-row guests, the Beverly Hilton gave their Instagram followers a closer look at the hottest seats in the house.

Fleabag cast celebrates wins and supports Australia: Throughout the night, various attendees took the stage and the carpet and shared their solidarity with fellow Australian creatives and wishes for the continent, which is in the midst of a wildfire crisis. But while accepting one of her awards backstage, multiple Golden Globe winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge stated that she would be giving up her own Globes attire to help raise funds for those affected by the disaster.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge announces backstage that she will auction off her Ralph Russo suit from tonight’s #GoldenGlobes and donate the money to fire relief in Australia pic.twitter.com/OzQzc9GOaU — Kirsten Chuba (@KirstenChuba) January 6, 2020

The Fleabag cast wasn't all serious though. Beyond Waller-Bridge's pledge, everyone was cheered as they posed for photos and "Hot Priest" Andrew Scott even joked about it being too early to say whether his new title should be his gravestone epitaph.

“You should have Hot Priest on your epitaph.”



Andrew Scott - “I’m only 43. I think I’m too young to think about that yet.”#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/MI8jsYP0t0 — Tara Bitran (@tarabitran) January 6, 2020

And the biggest dress goes to...: As at all major award shows, at the Golden Globes, the dress is meant to impress. While the night saw a train of stunning looks, there were two big dress moments the cameras didn't catch. Among them was Succession star Sarah Snook's sparkling and seemingly never-ending gown. The Morning Show star and Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Aniston also had some help with the long end of her dress from Carol Burnett Award recipient Ellen DeGeneres.

Ellen and Jen waiting to be seated pic.twitter.com/AGxjB4m4jH — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 6, 2020