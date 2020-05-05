Momentum Pictures Acquires Aubrey Plaza-Starrer 'Black Bear'

The Sundance selection was written and directed by Lawrence Michael Levine.

Momentum Pictures has acquired the U.S. rights to suspense thriller Black Bear, starring Aubrey Plaza.

The feature, which premiered at Sundance, follows an expecting couple confronted with an out-of-town guest. Suffering from writer's block, the guest seeks solace in the woods but instead finds herself at the center of a twisted love triangle.

Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon also star in the movie from write-director Lawrence Michael Levine.

Tandem Pictures’ Julie Christeas and Jonathan Blitstein produced Black Bear, along with Richard J Bosner of Blue Creek Pictures. Levine and Plaza also produced, with Sophia Takal and Oakhurst’s Marina Grasic and Jai Khanna.

“Black Bear is such a singular piece of filmmaking. From the first frame we were enthralled by Lawrence’s inventive storytelling,” says Dylan Wilcox, senior vp of acquisitions for Momentum Pictures, which will announce a release plan at a later date. “The trio of lead actors all give incredible performances, and we’re excited to share it with audiences across the country.”

CAA Media Finance brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.