Monica Lewinsky Walks Out of Interview Following Bill Clinton Question

"I'm not going to be able to do this," the former White House intern said before exiting a sit-down with Hadashot News.

Monica Lewinsky walked out of an interview Monday in Jerusalem after she was asked an "off limits" question about her affair with Bill Clinton.

At a conference moderated by Hadashot News anchor Yonit Levi, the interviewer brought up a recent interview in which Clinton said he never personally apologized to Lewinsky following their scandal in 1998. “Do you still expect that apology, a personal apology?” Levi asked.

“I’m so sorry,” Lewinsky responded. “I’m not going to be able to do this.” She then walked off stage before Levi got up to follow her. Audience members can be heard applauding Lewinsky's exit.

Lewinsky took to Twitter later that day to explain why she left the interview mid-question. "After a talk today on the perils and positives of the Internet, there was to be a 15-minute conversation to follow up on the subject of my speech (not a news interview). There were clear parameters about what we would be discussing and what we would not. In fact, the exact question the interviewer asked first, she had put to me when we met the day prior. I said that it was off limits," she wrote.

“When she asked me it on stage, with blatant disregard for our agreement, it became clear to me I had been misled. I left because it is more important than ever for women to stand up for themselves and not allow others to control their narrative," she continued. "To the audience: I’m very sorry that this talk had to end this way.”

Hadashot News responded to Lewinsky's exit in a statement by writing that Levi's question "stood up to all of its agreements with Ms. Lewinsky and honored her requests." The statement continued, "We believe the question asked on stage was legitimate and respectful, and one that certainly does not go beyond Ms. Lewinsky's requests and does not cross the line."