Monica Lewinsky Talks Trump Impeachment Inquiry, Reflects on Clinton Sex Scandal

Monica Lewinsky made a Wednesday appearance on the Today show, where she shared her thoughts on the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump — while also reflecting on the sex scandal that led to former President Bill Clinton's 1998 impeachment.

"Impeachment is a constitutional crisis, so obviously it's much bigger than me, but am I affected personally? Sure, of course,'' Lewinsky told co-host Savannah Guthrie. "People are making comparisons to when Bill Clinton was impeached. I've become a punchline of a joke a little bit more than normal."

Lewinsky was at the center of the investigation surrounding Clinton's impeachment following her affair with him while she was working as a White House intern. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi initiated the inquiry against Trump in late September. Trump has been accused of allegedly pressuring Ukrainian leaders for help in undermining his political rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Lewinsky said that the inquiry against Trump has reminded her of the impeachment hearings she was involved in during the '90s, where her intimate interactions with Clinton were uncomfortably examined in detail.

"I found myself the last few weeks — I'm certainly more sensitive,'' Lewinsky said. "Some people in my world might say cranky. Needed more self-care. The truth is if we're talking seriously about impeachment, it actually means we're all affected in the country."

Given the public shame she faced during her mid-20s, from both the public and the press, Lewinsky has since become an anti-bullying advocate, often touching on the issue in speaking engagements. "I eventually kind of came to this point where I realized that I couldn't run away from what happened to me,'' she said. "I had to integrate it."

During her interview with Guthrie, Lewinsky also unveiled her latest anti-bullying campaign — an interactive public service announcement called "The Epidemic."

"This can happen for anybody, you don't have to have go through a global scandal. I think that no matter what your humiliations are or setbacks, you can find a way to have a different ending to your story," she said of fighting back against online bullying, which she described as a "silent epidemic."

Lewsinky — who serves as a producer on Ryan Murphy's forthcoming American Crime Story: Impeachment — added, "[My experience] was terrifying. I think that it really could've gone differently, and I'm so incredibly grateful for how things have changed. I can't even begin to tell you what it feels like to be able to give a purpose to my past and to use these painful experiences to help other people."

Watch part of Lewinsky's Today show interview below.